Published 13:54 IST, September 27th 2024
Cruiser Boat to Start at Himachal's Gobind Sagar to Give a Major Blow to Tourism
The first cruiser boat to be introduced in the Govind Sagar Lake as part of an initiative to promote tourism in the area has arrived, officials said on Friday
Image: Pixabay
