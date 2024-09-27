sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Bengaluru Murder | Middle-East Tensions | Religious Conversion Row | US Elections | Coldplay Fever |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Cruiser Boat to Start at Himachal's Gobind Sagar to Give a Major Blow to Tourism

Published 13:54 IST, September 27th 2024

Cruiser Boat to Start at Himachal's Gobind Sagar to Give a Major Blow to Tourism

The first cruiser boat to be introduced in the Govind Sagar Lake as part of an initiative to promote tourism in the area has arrived, officials said on Friday

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
India to be a cruise hub by 2047
The first cruiser boat to be introduced in the Govind Sagar Lake as part of an initiative to promote tourism in the area has arrived, officials said on Friday | Image: Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

13:54 IST, September 27th 2024