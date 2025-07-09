Cuddalore Train Tragedy: Non-Tamil Gatekeeper Arrested After School Van-Train Collision Killed 3 Children, Eyewitness Share Shocking Details

A day after the horrific train-school van collision that claimed the lives of three children in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore, railway gatekeeper on duty has been arrested for alleged negligence. The arrest was made amid mounting outrage over the fatal mishap and the role of operational lapses at the railway crossing.

The gatekeeper, who was responsible for Level Crossing Gate No. 170, has been booked under multiple charges, including criminal negligence. As per the eyewitnesses, he failed to close the gate on time, allowing the school van to pass moments before the Villupuram-Mayiladuthurai Express crushed it.

What Exactly Happened?

A school van carrying students was hit by the Villupuram-Mayiladuthurai Express at Railway Level Crossing Gate No. 170 on Tuesday morning at a non-interlocked and reportedly partially manned gate. The incident occurred around 7:45 AM. The impact flung the van several feet away, leaving it severely damaged.

Eyewitnesses Point At Gatekeeper’s Negligence, Blame Language Gap

Eyewitnesses alleged that the railway gatekeeper failed to lower the barrier in time and did not respond appropriately to the train warning announcements. Some claimed the gatekeeper was asleep at the time.

Locals also suspected that the gatekeeper may not have responded to railway alerts due to a language barrier. They claimed that announcements were made in Tamil language, which the gatekeeper, reportedly not a native Tamil speaker, failed to comprehend.

Van Driver Also Under Investigation

Initial investigation reports suggested the van driver may have ignored instructions and attempted to cross the tracks even as the gatekeeper was moving to shut the barrier. Police are now probing both the actions of the railway staff and the driver.