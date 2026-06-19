‘Culprits Will Not Be Spared’: CM Yogi Issues 15-Day Ultimatum on Ram Mandir Donation Theft; Slams Opposition’s ‘False Propaganda’

Breaking his silence on the unfolding financial scandal at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued an uncompromising 15-day ultimatum to clear the air regarding the high-profile donation theft case.

Speaking at a major public event in the Rudauli assembly segment, the Chief Minister confirmed that a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) is actively probing the matter. Adityanath sent a blunt warning to potential embezzlers, promising that "the culprit, whosoever they may be, will not be spared." At the same time, he issued a strict call for patience, appealing to the public and political parties to cease speculative statements and avoid "character assassination" until the investigation is complete.

The Temple Donation Controversy

The controversy first erupted following serious allegations leveled by Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Pawan Pandey, a former MLA from Ayodhya, who claimed that between ₹7 crore and ₹7.5 crore in donations had been swindled from the temple's internal donation management system. The political storm escalated on June 12 when Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut held both the central and UP state governments responsible for the alleged misappropriation of funds. SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav subsequently demanded an impartial investigation, calling the state's initial silence "suspicious" and urging the temple administration to make relevant CCTV footage public.

While Trust member Mahant Dinendra Das Maharaj strongly refuted the allegations on June 8—stressing that all transactions are properly recorded and processed transparently—the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust formally requested the state government to conduct an independent inquiry to maintain absolute transparency.

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Acting swiftly on the Trust's request, the Uttar Pradesh government officially constituted the high-powered SIT on June 14. The elite panel consists of senior administrative, police, and finance officials:

Vijay Vishwas Pant (IAS) - Divisional Commissioner, Lucknow

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Kiran S (IPS) - Inspector General of Police (Range)

Neel Ratan - Special Secretary, Finance

The committee has been directed to submit its preliminary and final reports as soon as possible.

"Truth Will Separate from Falsehood": CM Yogi’s Mandate

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Adityanath assured global devotees that the high-level probe would thoroughly resolve the dispute.

"My appeal to all Ram devotees is this: at the request of the trust, we have ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) inquiry. I can assure you that the SIT investigation will separate truth from falsehood," Adityanath declared. "I request everyone and all parties involved to refrain from making baseless comments or statements that hurt the sentiments of Ram devotees. If anyone has any documentary evidence, they should kindly submit it to the SIT."

The Chief Minister called for absolute restraint, noting that premature public commentary can actively influence the investigation. "Let the investigation proceed. After the investigation, if any side has something to say, the SIT process will provide the appropriate basis for that. But do not unnecessarily attempt character assassination, and do not try to defame Ayodhya Dham without cause."

Invoking the historical legacy of the temple movement, Adityanath urged devotees to show patience. "Lord Ram taught us the value of dignity and righteous conduct. We should uphold that dignity. We waited for 500 years; now wait another 15 days. Do not be misled by those who seek to defame Ayodhya and insult the Ram Janmabhoomi temple."

Scathing Attack on Opposition Hypocrisy

The Chief Minister strongly targeted the Congress and Samajwadi Party, calling out what he termed the hypocrisy of their sudden concern over temple funds.

"These people should stop lecturing others. They never wanted Ayodhya to gain recognition, nor did they want it to receive respect. Today, through misinformation campaigns, they are trying to insult Ayodhya Dham, the foremost among our sacred pilgrimage cities," he said.

"These are the same people who fired bullets at Ram devotees. Just as they once wielded batons against people for chanting the name of Ram, questioned the existence of Lord Ram, and created every possible obstacle by deploying lawyers in court to hinder the process. What can these people teach us?"

He highlighted the case of senior leader Manoj Pandey, who was allegedly insulted and pushed out of the Samajwadi Party simply for proposing that all state legislators should visit Ayodhya for prayers. "Their devotion was never on Ram; they are people who worship Babur. Today, Manoj Pandey is respectfully serving as a senior minister in our state government."

Political Sparring Escalates

The Chief Minister's remarks immediately triggered sharp political reactions. Responding to the address, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav took a direct aim at Adityanath on social media. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Yadav questioned the Chief Minister's frequent trips to the temple town, stating, "An SIT should also be formed to investigate someone's record-breaking 'Ayodhya' visits."

Major Infrastructure and Regional Announcements

Even as the donation probe continues, the Chief Minister emphasized that regional development will not slow down. Adityanath dedicated 126 infrastructure proposals aimed at connecting surrounding rural assemblies like Rudauli to the economic boom of the central temple district.

The administration re-emphasized its commitment to converting Ayodhya into a sustainable "Solar City" supported by massive public assets, including the Maharshi Valmiki International Airport, 4-lane, 5-lane, and 14-lane highways, and the restructuring of the 84-Kosi Parikrama route. Dedicated welfare facilities like the Nishad Raj Rain Basera (shelter homes) and Mata Sabri Food Halls were also highlighted as core components of the pilgrim infrastructure.