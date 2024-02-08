Advertisement

Nevada: A subway customer alleged that the white powder on a sandwich which he had consumed made his lips go numb. However, the store management refuted his claim and said that it was just parmesan.

The incident was reported in Reno in the US's Nevada. Upon investigation, it came to light that the store had received a new batch of Parmesan oregano bread topping, which seemed to contain an increased amount of Parmesan powder compared to the usual supply.

Subway uses a Parmesan oregano topping for some of its breads. The store now plans to return the topping.

According to media reports, no foreign items were added to the sandwich.