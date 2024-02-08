Updated January 10th, 2024 at 23:59 IST
Customer Complains of Numb Lips After Consuming Subway Sandwich. Here's What Managemnet Said
The incident was reported in Reno in the US's Nevada.
Nevada: A subway customer alleged that the white powder on a sandwich which he had consumed made his lips go numb. However, the store management refuted his claim and said that it was just parmesan.
The incident was reported in Reno in the US's Nevada. Upon investigation, it came to light that the store had received a new batch of Parmesan oregano bread topping, which seemed to contain an increased amount of Parmesan powder compared to the usual supply.
Subway uses a Parmesan oregano topping for some of its breads. The store now plans to return the topping.
According to media reports, no foreign items were added to the sandwich.
January 10th, 2024
