Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 12:05 IST

Cutest Video Of Baby Turtle Enjoying 'Piggyback Ride' On Her Mother's Back In The Water Goes Viral

Viral: A sweet video of a mother Turtle swimming in a river with her kid on her back was shared on X, the previous Twitter.

Pritam Saha
Baby Turtle Piggyback Ride
Baby Turtle Piggyback Ride | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Viral: Different animals use different methods to carry their babies. For example, wallabies, koalas, and kangaroos have specialized pouches to cradle their developing pups, whereas fish, crocodilians, and other mammals frequently use their mouths to carry their young.  However, a surprising range of animals carry their babies on their backs. One such mother, known as a "piggybacking" mother (Note, hogs or pigs do not engage in this action, despite their colloquial name), has recently gained widespread attention on social media.

A cute infant with a good sense of humor is the cutest thing ever, but when you combine it with an even cuter baby turtle, things get even funnier. A mother turtle who elevated the meaning of "piggyback ride" to a whole new level is featured in a wonderful video that "Nature Is Amazing" shared. A sweet video of a mother Turtle swimming in a river with her kid on her back was shared on X, the previous Twitter. Many vibrant fish were also visible in the background, adding to the scene's overall beauty. 

Advertisement

The video has received a ton of likes and comments along with approximately 62K views since it was shared. "Aww... Mama's swimming lesson," a person commented. Another user wrote, “So amazing... Mama is the best.”
 

Advertisement

Published February 12th, 2024 at 12:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

2 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam At Airport

2 hours ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya In LBD

2 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Viral Fan

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Day Out With Fam

13 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

TBMAUJ Trend

13 hours ago
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya Shows Off

13 hours ago
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Out Of IICU

13 hours ago
Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

a day ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

a day ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer In Monochrome

a day ago
Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

2 days ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

2 days ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

2 days ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Hemant Soren's Plea Against ED Arrest Postponed For Hearing To Feb 27

    India News14 minutes ago

  2. Ravi Teja's Eagle Witnesses Decline At Box Office After Good Opening

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  3. Astrotalk raises $20 million from NY-based Left Lane Capital

    Business News15 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: PM Distributes Over 1 Lakh Appointment Letters Under Rozgar Mela

    India News18 minutes ago

  5. LIC’s new product roll outs drive growth in Q3

    Business News18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement