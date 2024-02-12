Advertisement

Viral: Different animals use different methods to carry their babies. For example, wallabies, koalas, and kangaroos have specialized pouches to cradle their developing pups, whereas fish, crocodilians, and other mammals frequently use their mouths to carry their young. However, a surprising range of animals carry their babies on their backs. One such mother, known as a "piggybacking" mother (Note, hogs or pigs do not engage in this action, despite their colloquial name), has recently gained widespread attention on social media.

A cute infant with a good sense of humor is the cutest thing ever, but when you combine it with an even cuter baby turtle, things get even funnier. A mother turtle who elevated the meaning of "piggyback ride" to a whole new level is featured in a wonderful video that "Nature Is Amazing" shared. A sweet video of a mother Turtle swimming in a river with her kid on her back was shared on X, the previous Twitter. Many vibrant fish were also visible in the background, adding to the scene's overall beauty.

Mama Turtle Giving Baby a Piggy Back Ride 🥺♥️ pic.twitter.com/8hd8Anx6Dq — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) February 12, 2024

The video has received a ton of likes and comments along with approximately 62K views since it was shared. "Aww... Mama's swimming lesson," a person commented. Another user wrote, “So amazing... Mama is the best.”

