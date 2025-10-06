Cuttack Clashes Result In 6 Arrests, More Expected In Separate Incidents

Cuttack: Cuttack Additional Deputy General Law and Order, Sanjay Kumar, on Monday, said that the situation in the city following the clashes that took place during the Durga Puja immersion had returned to normal, further stating that a total of six people had been arrested so far. Additional arrests were expected in separate cases.

He further said that the culprits had been identified through CCTV footage and various digital platforms. "We've received reports of some unfortunate incidents here. Essentially, there wasn't a communal issue. It was a group clash in which several police officers were injured.

Six people have been arrested so far, and additional arrests are expected in separate cases. They have been identified through CCTV footage and various digital platforms. We will arrest the other culprits very soon... Curfew has been implemented to prevent violence from escalating, and approximately 50 platoons of force have been deployed.

Ten platoons of force have been placed on standby. Furthermore, we have deployed CAPF companies here..." Kumar to ANI. Speaking about the internet shutdown, the ADGP stated that the action had been taken due to misuse and to prevent the spread of rumours on social media channels.

"The situation remains completely peaceful and is expected to continue in this manner...A handful of people were misusing the internet. They were spreading false rumours on various social media channels. To stop them, the internet has been temporarily shut down, and you may have noticed that the misinformation has stopped..." he further stated.