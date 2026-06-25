Cyber Crime Cracks APK Fraud; Mastermind Arrested: Hails From Phishing Capital Jamtara

New Delhi: Ahmedabad Cyber Crime has arrested one of the alleged masterminds behind a nationwide APK-based banking fraud network that has duped victims across the country.

According to DCP Cyber Crime Lavina Sinha, “Fraudsters have caused losses of approximately 70 lakh in Ahmedabad alone while the total amount cheated across India is expected to be much higher and is currently under investigation.”

Cyber team tracked down the main accused, Poornanad Tiwari and arrested him from a running train travelling from Kolkata to Kishanganj. Police identified him with the help of a distinctive tattoo.

According to investigators, Tiwari, a resident of Jamtara, was an APK developer who operated through Telegram channels and bots. He allegedly created and distributed fake APK applications impersonating leading banks and government services.

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The police recovered APK files mimicking 18 different banks, including SBI, HDFC Bank, Saraswat Bank and others. RTO challan Apk files were also recovered.

Two other accused, Vikas Das and Sitaram Mandal, were also arrested in connection with the case. Both were allegedly associated with Tiwari and supplied the fraudulent APK files to customers in exchange for a commission of approximately 3,000 per transaction.

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The duo was arrested in Surat, where they were allegedly involved in withdrawing money through mule bank accounts.

The investigation began after a victim lodged a complaint reporting a loss of 6 lakh 68 thousand from his bank account after downloading a malicious APK file.

According to complainant he received a file - Sabarmati Gas Bill Update.apk from company, claiming gas connection will be dksconnected. As the file was downloaded, his mobile got hacked and lost a huge amount.

Police revealed that Tiwari sold these malicious APK files for around 12,000 per month to 300-400 customers generating earning of nearly 50 lakh per month.

The investigation has also uncovered a new modus operandi involving SBI YONO application and ATM withdrawal frauds.

Victims were tricked into downloading malicious applications, allowing cyber criminals to gain unauthorized access to banking credentials, as YONO allows withdrawal without card.

All three accused are reportedly from Jamtara, a region that has frequently been linked to cyber fraud activities and phishing capital of India.

Police records indicate that the main accused was previously involved in an electricity bill scam and already has two FIRs registered against him.

Authorities believe the gang has been operating the APK fraud racket since 2025. So far, 5 FIRs related to APK-based fraud have been registered within the Ahmedabad division alone, with losses amounting to 70 lakhs.