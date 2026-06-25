'If It's In Quran, Bring It Here': Nawab Malik's Daughter NCP MLA Sana Malik Backs Polygamy, Triggers Political Storm

A major political controversy has surfaced in Maharashtra after NCP MLA Sana Malik defended polygamy during a discussion in the assembly, with her remarks drawing criticism and reigniting the debate over Muslim personal laws and women's rights.

Sana Malik, the daughter of NCP leader Nawab Malik and an MLA from the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the party, made the remarks during the second day of the Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra Assembly.

Sana Malik Defends Polygamy

Speaking during a discussion related to women, family matters and divorce, Sana Malik said that polygamy is allowed under Islam and is mentioned in the Quran. During her speech, Malik questioned why the issue was being highlighted only in the context of Muslims.

"Is all the harassment done on Muslim women?" she asked. She further stated, “Polygamy is allowed in Islam. It is allowed in Muslim law. It is mentioned in the Quran.” Malik also argued that the practice is not restricted to one community.

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"Polygamy is allowed in Muslims, but are only Muslims doing polygamy? Are only Muslim men doing polygamy and no other men are doing that? It is happening," she said.

The controversy intensified when Malik referred to Pakistan while discussing laws related to polygamy.

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She said, "Pakistan has implemented the same and if it is implemented here then we have no problem." She also said that "if anything is mentioned in Quran and if it is implemented in Pakistan then we demand that this shall be brought here too."

At the same time, Malik maintained that the primary reference should be the Quran and not Pakistan.

"If that rule is being followed according to Quran then the reference shall not be given of Pakistan but Quran," she said.

Malik also referred to the abolition of Triple Talaq, stating, "Triple Talaq was vanished when that was never mentioned in our religion. If that is followed, then we follow it. We don't raise our voices against it."

Sana Malik Issues Clarification

Following the controversy, Sana Malik issued a clarification and said her remarks had been interpreted out of context. Speaking to PTI, she said that the discussion in the Assembly was primarily focused on women, family matters and divorce.

According to Malik, BJP MLA Devayani Farande had referred to Pakistan and mentioned that certain laws concerning polygamy were implemented there.

Malik said that her statement came as a response to what Farande said. She said her intent was to say that Pakistan should not be used as a reference point to guide Indian Muslims and if any guidance is to be given, it should come from the Quran, because Pakistan itself follows principles that it derives from Islamic teachings.

She stressed that Indian Muslims do not view Pakistan as an ideological model.

Malik further stated that Pakistan had not introduced anything fundamentally different but had merely implemented provisions already prescribed in Quran.

Shiv Sena Hits Back, Backs Uniform Civil Code

Malik's remarks drew a sharp response from Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) leader Shaina NC. Speaking to PTI, Shaina said that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi had strengthened the rights and dignity of Muslim women through the abolition of Triple Talaq, statements defending polygamy were moving in the opposite direction.

Questioning Malik's opposition to government intervention in personal laws, Shaina asked why reforms aimed at protecting women's dignity should not be supported.

She argued that issues related to marriage, divorce, inheritance and other civil matters must be viewed through the lens of equality and justice and reiterated her support for a Uniform Civil Code.

"Polygamy is a practice and mindset of the past, and it has no place in a modern, progressive society," Shaina said.