Bengaluru: The rise in cyber crime has created panic among the public even as cases of theft, robbery, extortion and fraud are on the decline. Though the police have had some success in freezing the money from the cyber fraudsters in their bank accounts and getting them back, they have not been able to find the cyber criminals and get them jailed.

According to data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), cyber crimes are on the rise in the country. Karnataka ranks second in cyber crime with 0.24 per cent and cases increased by 77% in 2023 when compared to 2022. No matter how many awareness programmes are being organized to create awareness, the number of people victims to cyber crimes has not decreased. Especially educated and rich people are being targeted and cheated.

Karnataka falls back in conviction in Cyber crimes

The NCRB report noted that the Karnataka police has lagged behind when it comes to tracking down the accused involved in cyber crime cases in the past. Officials attributed this to lack of technology and facilities. In 17,623 cases, 612 men and 67 women fraudsters have been arrested. On the other hand, the Uttar Pradesh Police have managed to track down 7,122 accused, including 15 women, in 8,249 cases.

Cyber crimes on the rise in India

In 2021, 52,974 cyber cases were reported, 65,893 cyber cases were reported in 2022. In 2023, 10.10 lakh cyber crime cases were reported in just 11 months. However, the number of people sentenced to jail has not crossed four digits. In 2021, only 736 cyber criminals were jailed and in 2022, 1,407 cyber criminals were jailed. In some cases, the accused have not been traced. In some other cases, the accused have been found but released without any evidence to prove their guilt. Some other cases are under trial in courts.

Why are cyber criminals not punished?

A senior official in the Karnataka police department speaking to Republic said that "fraudsters who commit cyber crimes are operating from an undisclosed location in the country and from abroad. There is also a lack of modern technology to track down the culprits. The government sometimes faces cash crunch and doesn't provide the necessary facilities to go outside the state and abroad to arrest them. In some cases, the accused were arrested but released due to lack of evidence and in other cases, bail is granted immediately due to lack of stringent rules."

Stats at a glance - 2023

Cases - 17,623

Cases solved - 1,271

Cases pending - 14,285

25 Cyber fraudsters punished in 5 years

In 2017 it was 2, seven in 2018, seven in 2019, two in 2020, three in 2021 and five in 2022 were convicted. In the last five years, only 25 fraudsters have been detected and convicted in Bengaluru city.

Cyber experts advise to government

Cyber experts are of the opinion that the conviction rate should also increase and it is not only ankur recovering the money but also nabbing the culprits. Victor Samuel an ethical hacker speaking to Republic said that "there should be a centralized command centre in the national capital and also at cyber crime hotspots across the country, there have been setups in several places but Bengaluru needs multiple such setups as the city is ranked number one in terms the high number of cyber crimes. There should also be frequent updates of software and latest technology should be provided to the cyber crime unit as they will.be capable of solving cases during the golden hour."

