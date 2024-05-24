 Cyclone Remal: Several States on Alert, IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall | Republic World
Published 22:09 IST, May 26th 2024

Cyclone Remal: Several States on Alert, IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning

Cyclone Remal is expected to trigger heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts of West Bengal, including South and North 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Cyclone will bring heavy to very heavy rain in South and North 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly districts
Image: PTI
21:09 IST, May 24th 2024

