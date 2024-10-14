Published 11:08 IST, October 14th 2024
'Dark Side Exposed': 'BBC On Trial' Trailer Release Gets Massive Support from Internet
The trailer of 'BBC on Trial' has been released and has been getting massive support from netizens as it 'exposes the dark side of western media' and its bias.
- India News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
BBC On Trial: Pandit Satish Sharma Calls Out BBC In Documentary | Image: x/ @thebritishhindu
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
11:08 IST, October 14th 2024