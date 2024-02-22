BREAKING | Darul Uloom Deoband Issues Fatwa on 'Ghazwa-e-Hind', NCPCR Initiates Action

Advertisement

Fatwa on Ghazwa-e-Hind: The Darul Uloom Deoband, one of the largest Islamic seminaries in the country, has allegedly issued fatwa regarding Ghazwa-e-Hind, the idea which validates the invasion of Indian subcontinent. The fatwa issued by Darul Uloom Deoband allegedly validates the idea of Ghazwa-e-Hind.

Darul Uloom Deoband is the largest Islamic institution running several madrassas in the country. Madrassas related to Darul Uloom are running in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh in which lakhs of children study.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has taken suo-motu cognisance of the matter. NCPCR said that the aforementioned fatwa talks about the "invasion of India (Ghazwa-e-Hind) and how whoever will be martyred in it is a great martyr".

“Such kind of fatwas is exposing children to hatred against one's own country and eventually causing them unnecessary mental or physical suffering. This is in violation of Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015,” said the NCPCR in a notice to DM and SSP of Sahranpur. The NCPCR has asked the authorties to register an FIR against the Darul Uloom Deoband under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Juvenile Justice Act 2015.

