Drugged, Gang-Raped, Recorded: 41-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Assaulted By 10 Men In Karnataka's Davanagere; All Accused Arrested

Davanagere: The Davanagere district police have arrested ten men following the horrific drugging and gang rape of a 41-year-old woman near Yalodahalli village, Karnataka.

The ordeal, which began with a deceptive offer of help, came to light after the survivor discovered that explicit, non-consensual media of the assault was being actively circulated across local mobile networks.

According to the official First Information Report (FIR) registered at the Basavapatna police station, the crime transpired between the evening of June 3 and the early hours of June 4, 2026.

Assault and Destruction of Evidence

The survivor stated in her complaint that she was walking toward her native village following a domestic dispute when two local youths approached her.

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The men offered her a soft drink, which police suspect was laced with a sedative. Upon consuming the beverage, the woman lost consciousness.

She was subsequently transported to an isolated agricultural farm on the outskirts of Yalodahalli village, where a group of men had gathered.

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The woman alleged that while she was completely incapacitated, ten men systematically sexually assaulted her. During the assault, the perpetrators used their mobile devices to record explicit videos and photograph the victim.

The matter remained hidden until June 8, when the survivor was informed by individuals in the community that her private photographs and videos were being openly shared on mobile phones throughout the village.

As the case rapidly gained public attention and sparked local outrage, the perpetrators panicked. Investigators believe the accused attempted to systematically delete the primary files from their personal phones to evade detection.

Legal Charges and Police Action

Following the formal complaint filed on June 8, the Basavapatna police immediately initiated a targeted crackdown.

The survivor was moved to a medical facility to undergo a comprehensive forensic examination.

A coordinated police sweep led to the arrest of all ten accused men, who are confirmed residents of Yalodahalli village.

The suspects are currently being held at the Basavapatna police station, where teams are subjecting them to intensive interrogation.

Law enforcement has booked the individuals under stricl sections of the penal code and digital privacy laws, Section 70 (Gang Rape) of the BNS, Section 77 (Administration of stupefying drug with intent to commit offence) of the BNS, Section 190 (Joint liability for offenses committed by unlawful assembly) of the BNS, and Section 67A of the Information Technology (IT) Act, handling the electronic transmission of sexually explicit material.

Senior police officials, including Davanagere Superintendent of Police (SP) Shekhar H.T., personally inspected the Yalodahalli farmland to reconstruct the timeline of events and ensure proper forensic preservation of the crime scene.

Digital forensics teams have also seized the suspects' phones to retrieve the deleted videos and map the distribution network of the leaked media.