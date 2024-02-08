Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 13:53 IST

Dead Cockroach Found in Biryani at Hyderabad Restaurant, GHMC Conducts Inspection

A customer at a barbecue eatery located in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad had an unfortunate experience upon finding a dead cockroach in the biryani.

Manasvi Asthana
Dead cockroach found in biryani at Jubilee Hills BBQ restauran
Dead cockroach found in biryani at Jubilee Hills BBQ restauran | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A customer at a barbecue eatery located in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad had an unfortunate experience upon finding a dead cockroach in the biryani that was served to them. Expressing their displeasure, the customer promptly brought up the matter with the restaurant staff.

Following the complaint, authorities from the Assistant Food Controller of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) swiftly carried out an inspection of the restaurant premises on Wednesday, Jan 10.

Advertisement

GHMC officials provided assurance to both the affected customer and the public, ensuring that appropriate measures would be taken to address the alarming incident.

However, this is not the first incident raising concerns about the basic hygiene to be followed at food outlets. In previous couple of incidents lizard has been found in biryani in a Hyderabad restaurant.

Advertisement

Lizard found in biryani

Over the last few days, numerous complaints have emerged on social media regarding the serving of unhygienic food by certain restaurants in the city.

Advertisement

Most recently, there were allegations that a customer discovered a lizard's tail in the biryani served to them by a restaurant in Rajendranagar.

Prior to that, another customer reportedly encountered a dead lizard in biryani they had ordered from a restaurant situated at RTC Cross Road.

Advertisement

Hygiene concerns

These occurrences give rise to hygiene concerns at multiple restaurants within the city.

Advertisement

Unexpectedly, reports of insects, lizards and cockroaches found in biryani and other dishes are emerging against well-known restaurants in Hyderabad. This suggests that not only roadside stalls and small eateries but also some reputed restaurants are lacking in proper hygiene practices.

Despite the efforts of GHMC to enforce hygiene standards across all city restaurants, such complaints continue to arise.

Advertisement

The resolution of how authorities will tackle the increasing number of reported complaints against Hyderabad's restaurants remains uncertain.
 

Advertisement

Published January 11th, 2024 at 13:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

6 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

6 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

9 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

9 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

12 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

12 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

16 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Inside Asmita Sood-Siddh's Dreamy Goa Wedding

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  2. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement