Updated January 11th, 2024 at 13:53 IST
Dead Cockroach Found in Biryani at Hyderabad Restaurant, GHMC Conducts Inspection
A customer at a barbecue eatery located in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad had an unfortunate experience upon finding a dead cockroach in the biryani.
- India
- 2 min read
Advertisement
A customer at a barbecue eatery located in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad had an unfortunate experience upon finding a dead cockroach in the biryani that was served to them. Expressing their displeasure, the customer promptly brought up the matter with the restaurant staff.
Following the complaint, authorities from the Assistant Food Controller of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) swiftly carried out an inspection of the restaurant premises on Wednesday, Jan 10.
Advertisement
GHMC officials provided assurance to both the affected customer and the public, ensuring that appropriate measures would be taken to address the alarming incident.
However, this is not the first incident raising concerns about the basic hygiene to be followed at food outlets. In previous couple of incidents lizard has been found in biryani in a Hyderabad restaurant.
Advertisement
Lizard found in biryani
Over the last few days, numerous complaints have emerged on social media regarding the serving of unhygienic food by certain restaurants in the city.
Advertisement
Most recently, there were allegations that a customer discovered a lizard's tail in the biryani served to them by a restaurant in Rajendranagar.
Prior to that, another customer reportedly encountered a dead lizard in biryani they had ordered from a restaurant situated at RTC Cross Road.
Advertisement
Hygiene concerns
These occurrences give rise to hygiene concerns at multiple restaurants within the city.
Advertisement
Unexpectedly, reports of insects, lizards and cockroaches found in biryani and other dishes are emerging against well-known restaurants in Hyderabad. This suggests that not only roadside stalls and small eateries but also some reputed restaurants are lacking in proper hygiene practices.
Despite the efforts of GHMC to enforce hygiene standards across all city restaurants, such complaints continue to arise.
Advertisement
The resolution of how authorities will tackle the increasing number of reported complaints against Hyderabad's restaurants remains uncertain.
Advertisement
Published January 11th, 2024 at 13:53 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.