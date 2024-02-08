Advertisement

A customer at a barbecue eatery located in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad had an unfortunate experience upon finding a dead cockroach in the biryani that was served to them. Expressing their displeasure, the customer promptly brought up the matter with the restaurant staff.

Following the complaint, authorities from the Assistant Food Controller of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) swiftly carried out an inspection of the restaurant premises on Wednesday, Jan 10.

GHMC officials provided assurance to both the affected customer and the public, ensuring that appropriate measures would be taken to address the alarming incident.

However, this is not the first incident raising concerns about the basic hygiene to be followed at food outlets. In previous couple of incidents lizard has been found in biryani in a Hyderabad restaurant.

Lizard found in biryani

Over the last few days, numerous complaints have emerged on social media regarding the serving of unhygienic food by certain restaurants in the city.

Most recently, there were allegations that a customer discovered a lizard's tail in the biryani served to them by a restaurant in Rajendranagar.

Prior to that, another customer reportedly encountered a dead lizard in biryani they had ordered from a restaurant situated at RTC Cross Road.

Hygiene concerns

These occurrences give rise to hygiene concerns at multiple restaurants within the city.

Unexpectedly, reports of insects, lizards and cockroaches found in biryani and other dishes are emerging against well-known restaurants in Hyderabad. This suggests that not only roadside stalls and small eateries but also some reputed restaurants are lacking in proper hygiene practices.

Despite the efforts of GHMC to enforce hygiene standards across all city restaurants, such complaints continue to arise.

The resolution of how authorities will tackle the increasing number of reported complaints against Hyderabad's restaurants remains uncertain.

