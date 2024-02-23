Advertisement

Lasya Nandita Death: It seems death was chasing Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA G Lasya Nanditha, who was killed in a road accident early Friday morning. Hours after the Telangana MLA breathed her last, people on X (formerly Twitter) recalled several incidents and revealed how she survived all those mishaps but got unlucky the third time today when her vehicle lost control and rammed into a road divider in Sangareddy district of Telangana.

Was Death Chasing BRS MLA Lasya Nanditha?

In December, a harrowing incident unfolded when she found herself trapped in an elevator that plunged six feet due to overloading.

Then, on February 13, fate intervened once more as she narrowly escaped a tragic road accident while en route to attend a meeting with ex-CM KCR in Nalgonda. Sadly, a home guard lost their life in that accident.

Today, however, luck wasn't on her side.



It’s like death was chasing her!



37yr old BRS MLA Lasya Nandita died in a road accident today morning at 6:44am on Sultanpur ORR, Sangareddy. She was returning after attending a private event in Sadashivapet last night.



In December, she got stuck in an elevator when it… pic.twitter.com/N9gw48fryL — Revathi (@revathitweets) February 23, 2024

BRS MLA Lasya Nanditha Dies: What Happened Today?

Lasya Nanditha died in a road accident at Patancheru on Friday. The incident occurred at around 5.30 AM today when the car she was travelling in hit a metal crash barrier on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) resulting in her death, police said.

Advertisement

The car's driver suffered injuries in the incident, they said. The 36-year-old first-time legislator from Secunderabad Cantonment (SC) was shifted to a hospital where the doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Tributes Pour In

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, state BJP president G Kishan Reddy and several Telangana ministers and leaders condoled the death of the young legislator.

Expressing grief over the tragic death of Lasya Nanditha, Revanth Reddy recalled his close association with her late father G Sayanna. Tragically, Sayanna died in February last year and Lasya Nanditha also passed away suddenly during the same month (in a span of one year), he said.

Advertisement

Nanditha's father Sayanna was a BRS MLA. He passed away due to ill health in February last year.

She won the recent Assembly election in Telangana on a BRS ticket.

Advertisement

BRS president Chandrasekhar Rao expressed anguish over her sudden demise and said Lasya Nanditha won people's appreciation as MLA. The BRS would stand by her family members in the difficult times, Chandrasekhar Rao said.

BJP leader Kishan Reddy said it was painful that Lasya Nanditha and her father died within a year. Lasya Nanditha, who had served as a Corporator in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) earlier, had a bright future ahead, he said.