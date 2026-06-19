He Kidnapped Himself! Debt-Ridden Man Stages Own Abduction, Asks For Rs 50 Lakh Ransom In Gujarat

Surat: A man who faced massive losses in the stock market staged his own kidnapping and demanded Rs 50 lakh as ransom to clear his debts. His drama came to light after his wife, distressed over her husband's absence, approached the police to lodge a missing person's complaint.

The man has been identified as 30-year-old Jignesh Laljibhai Talaviya.

After his wife lodged a missing person's complaint, the family received a ransom call. The family was told to give Rs 50 lakh to the so-called kidnappers, and was threatened that failure to do so would result in the death of Jignesh.

During investigation, a video was retrieved from his phone, showing Jignesh typing pieces of clothes around his hands and waist and then gagging himself. He was then seen imitating that he had been restrained to the grills of a window.

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Jignesh Laljibhai Talaviya restrains himself to stage his own kidnapping

He was then seen posing as if he was unconscious after being kidnapped, as two other men apparently clicked pictures or took videos.

After posing, Jignesh removed calmly removed the gag from his mouth and untied himself with ease.

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The video raised suspicious amongst the police, who doubted whether Jignesh had actually been kidnapped or was it just a set up.