sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paralympics 2024 | Bengal Bandh | US Elections | Israel-Hamas | Mpox | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Decided to Join BJP in Jharkhand's Interest, Will Quit JMM: Champai Soren

Published 17:04 IST, August 28th 2024

Decided to Join BJP in Jharkhand's Interest, Will Quit JMM: Champai Soren

Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier in the day alleged that Champai Soren had been under surveillance of his own government's police for the last five months.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Champai soren
Decided to join BJP in Jharkhand's interest, will quit JMM, Says Champai Soren | Image: X@ChampaiSoren
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

17:04 IST, August 28th 2024