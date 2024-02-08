Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 23:34 IST

Decoding Takeoff: 3 Ways to Confirm Your Flight Isn't a Boeing 737-9 Max

Four days after the Alaska Airlines incident, Boeing's CEO, Calhoun, reassures the world about prioritizing safety, emphasizing that "every detail matters."

Isha Bhandari
Decoding Takeoff: 3 Ways to Confirm Your Flight Isn't a Boeing 737-9 Max
Decoding Takeoff: 3 Ways to Confirm Your Flight Isn't a Boeing 737-9 Max | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: In the wake of a recent incident involving an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-9 Max, Boeing finds itself in a precarious position as it grapples with safety concerns surrounding its most profitable yet controversial aircraft line.

Four days after the Alaska Airlines incident, Boeing's CEO, Calhoun, reassures the world about prioritizing safety, emphasizing that "every detail matters." 

Advertisement

However, as Boeing conducts safety checks and grounds its 737-9 Max fleet, investor and passenger trust hangs in the balance.

The FAA swiftly grounds 171 Boeing 737-9 Max planes equipped with the door plug instead of an emergency exit, causing widespread flight cancellations and chaos for travelers. 

Advertisement

This prompts the larger question of how passengers can identify the aircraft type when booking flights.

Guide on How to Check Aircraft Type Before Your Flight 

In response, here's a guide on how to check the aircraft type before your flight, emphasizing that last-minute changes are possible. Importantly, no Indian carriers operate the Boeing 737-9 Max.

If you're booking a flight from Delhi to Mumbai for January 11, 2024.

Advertisement

You zero in on AI 805, scheduled to depart Delhi at 8.10 pm and land in Mumbai at 10.25 pm.

1. If you're booking on the Air India website, click on 'Flight Details' on the AI 805 flight.

Advertisement

The following pop-up will appear on your screen.

You can see that the aircraft type is a Boeing 777 300ER. This is a Boeing twin jet.

Advertisement

2. Follow the same process if you're booking a flight on the airline app. 'Flight Details' will look somewhat like this on the Air India app:

3. If you're booking a flight on a third-party website like Make My Trip, you'll find the 'Flight Details' option on the right.

Advertisement

4. You can also look for the flight number on websites like Flightaware. Type 'Air India 805' or 'AIC805' on the search bar, and the aircraft type shows up on the right.

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 23:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

10 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

10 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Congress Talks About Dividing India on North-South Lines: PM Modi

    India News43 minutes ago

  2. Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse in Delhi’s Mangolpuri Area

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. A Timeline of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Dreamy Love Story

    Videos6 hours ago

  4. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  5. Movies Based On Time Travel

    Galleries6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement