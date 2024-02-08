Decoding Takeoff: 3 Ways to Confirm Your Flight Isn't a Boeing 737-9 Max

Advertisement

New Delhi: In the wake of a recent incident involving an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-9 Max, Boeing finds itself in a precarious position as it grapples with safety concerns surrounding its most profitable yet controversial aircraft line.

Four days after the Alaska Airlines incident, Boeing's CEO, Calhoun, reassures the world about prioritizing safety, emphasizing that "every detail matters."

However, as Boeing conducts safety checks and grounds its 737-9 Max fleet, investor and passenger trust hangs in the balance.

The FAA swiftly grounds 171 Boeing 737-9 Max planes equipped with the door plug instead of an emergency exit, causing widespread flight cancellations and chaos for travelers.

This prompts the larger question of how passengers can identify the aircraft type when booking flights.

Guide on How to Check Aircraft Type Before Your Flight

In response, here's a guide on how to check the aircraft type before your flight, emphasizing that last-minute changes are possible. Importantly, no Indian carriers operate the Boeing 737-9 Max.

If you're booking a flight from Delhi to Mumbai for January 11, 2024.

You zero in on AI 805, scheduled to depart Delhi at 8.10 pm and land in Mumbai at 10.25 pm.

1. If you're booking on the Air India website, click on 'Flight Details' on the AI 805 flight.

The following pop-up will appear on your screen.

You can see that the aircraft type is a Boeing 777 300ER. This is a Boeing twin jet.

2. Follow the same process if you're booking a flight on the airline app. 'Flight Details' will look somewhat like this on the Air India app:

3. If you're booking a flight on a third-party website like Make My Trip, you'll find the 'Flight Details' option on the right.

4. You can also look for the flight number on websites like Flightaware. Type 'Air India 805' or 'AIC805' on the search bar, and the aircraft type shows up on the right.