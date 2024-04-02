×

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 22:15 IST

Decomposed Body Parts of Woman Recovered from Abandoned Kolkata Building

Police recovered decomposed body parts of an unidentified woman inside an abandoned building in the city's Watgunge area on Tuesday, an official said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The Haryana Cabinet approved the Haryana Honourable Disposal of Dead Body Bill, 2024
Decomposed Body Parts of Woman Recovered from Abandoned Kolkata Building | Image:PTI
Kolkata: Police recovered decomposed body parts of an unidentified woman inside an abandoned building in the city's Watgunge area on Tuesday, an official said.

The body parts were found in three black plastic bags in the building located on Sastitala Lane, he said.

"Locals who had gone inside the building discovered the plastic bags and informed the police," DC (Port) Harikrishna Rai said.

Officers of the Homicide Department of Kolkata Police also visited the spot along with sniffer dogs.

"It appears that the woman was murdered somewhere else and the body parts were put inside plastic bags and dumped at different places. We are trying to establish her identity," he said.

Further investigation is underway to locate the other body parts, police said. 

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 22:15 IST

