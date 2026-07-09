Deepak Nandal Gang Members Killed In Gurugram Encounter, 3 Cops Injured
Four members of Deepak Nandal gang were shot dead in a high-voltage encounter in Gurugram on Thursday night.
- India News
- 1 min read
Gurugram: Four members of Deepak Nandal gang were shot dead in a high-voltage encounter in Gurugram on Thursday night. Another gang member was injured in the incident. Further, as many as three personnel of the Crime Branch also sustained injuries.
The exchange of gunfire took place in the A Block area of Sushant Lok Phase-1.
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Further details are awaited.
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