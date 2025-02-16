Defence Minister Confirms Loss of Lives In Devastating Tragedy At New Delhi Railway Station

New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday confirmed loss of lives after a stampede occurred at New Delhi Railway Station. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Rajnath said, “Devastating news from New Delhi Railway Station. I am extremely pained by the loss of lives due to stampede on Railway platform. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy of the injured.”

A while ago, Delhi LG VK Saxena also informed that there has been loss of lives and injuries due to disorder and stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station and expressed his deepest condolences on the tragedy.

Delhi LG VK Saxena wrote on X, “There has been an unfortunate and tragic incident of loss of lives and injuries due to disorder and stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My deepest condolences to the families of victims of this tragedy.”

Have spoken to Chief Secretary and Police Commissioner and asked them to address and redress the situation. CS has been asked to invoke DDMA measures & deploy relief personnel. All hospitals are in readiness to address related emergencies. Have instructed CS and CP to be at the site and take control of relief measures. I am constantly monitoring operations, the Delhi LG informed.

Huge rush at New Delhi Railway Station | Source: Republic Media Network

Stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on platform 13, 14

A stampede occurred at the New Delhi railways station's platform number 13 and 14 due to a massive overcrowding. The sudden rush erupted reportedly a Prayagraj-bound train was late to arrive at the station.

What Railway authorities said on Delhi station stampede

Railway officials have informed that they will brief media about the all facts after their investigation as to what exactly happened at the New Delhi railway station.

They also informed that there are any deaths so far but it cannot be ruled out. Meanwhile, all senior railway officials are present at the railway station.

Injured passengers shifted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital (LNJP)