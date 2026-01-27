Dehradun Weather Alert: Orange Warning Issued, Schools and Anganwadi Centres Shut as Heavy Rain, Snowfall Loom

Dehradun: The district administration has declared a holiday for all schools in Dehradun from Classes 1 to 12 today, January 27, following an orange alert issued by the Meteorological Department for heavy rain and snowfall. Anganwadi centres across the district will also remain closed as a precautionary measure.

Western Disturbance Brings Fresh Spell

After a brief improvement in weather, with sunshine returning to the plains, Uttarakhand is once again bracing for harsh conditions. The Meteorological Department said a new western disturbance has become active, triggering another spell of rain and snowfall across the state.

Snowfall is expected in the mountainous areas of Dehradun, leading to a sharp drop in temperatures. Heavy snowfall has already caused the closure of several highways in the hill regions, disrupting normal life.

Heavy Rain, Snowfall and Strong Winds Forecast

According to the Meteorological Department, Dehradun likely witness heavy rain and thundershowers at isolated places today, while the hilly areas of the district could experience moderate snowfall along with heavy to very heavy rain. Thunderstorms, lightning and hail are also likely at some locations. Strong winds blowing at speeds of 40 to 50 km per hour have been predicted.

Advertisement

Source: All India Weather X

Rough Weather Across Uttarakhand

Weather conditions are expected to remain rough in the mountainous regions of Uttarakhand. Light rain and snowfall may occur at isolated places, while chances of rain and snowfall have been predicted in parts of Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh.

The Meteorological Centre in Dehradun has issued an orange alert for rain and snowfall in Uttarkashi, Dehradun, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Nainital, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh districts today.

Advertisement



More Alerts Issued for Tuesday and Wednesday

The Meteorological Department has also issued warnings for rain, hail and snowfall on Tuesday and Wednesday. Thunderstorms, lightning and hail are expected in many areas, along with strong gusty winds reaching 40 to 50 km per hour.

Warnings for hailstorm and lightning have been issued for Champawat, Haridwar, Nainital, Almora, Pauri, Tehri and Udham Singh Nagar during this period. In addition, an alert for adverse weather has been issued for several districts on January 28, including an alert for lightning and strong winds in Nainital, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar.

WATCH Full IMD Forecast

Administration on High Alert

With the possibility of severe weather and potential disasters, the Dehradun district administration has been put on high alert. Officials said precautionary steps are being taken to ensure public safety, and citizens have been urged to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary movement.