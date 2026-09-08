Delhi: 28-Year-Old Man Dies of Gunshot Injuries, Probe Underway

New Delhi: A 28-year-old man died after sustaining multiple gunshot injuries in North-West Delhi’s Azadpur area in the early hours of Tuesday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Alam (28), son of Md. Hanif, a resident of Jahangir Puri. According to police, action was initiated immediately upon receiving information from the Duty Constable at Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BJRM) Hospital regarding a person admitted with gunshot wounds. The victim was brought to BJRM Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Following the call, Sub-Inspector (SI) Rishi Pal, accompanied by police staff, reached the hospital and conducted a preliminary enquiry, which confirmed that the deceased had suffered multiple bullet injuries. Further enquiry revealed that the crime took place at around 1:45 AM near Shop No. A-1500 at New Sabzi Mandi. Following the reporting of the incident, Police immediately inspected the spot, where they recovered bloodstains and empty cartridges.

A mobile crime team was also called to the scene to gather necessary evidence. A case has been registered at Adarsh Nagar Police Station under relevant sections of the law. Police stated that further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events and identify the individuals involved.

In a separate incident, Delhi Police on September 4 rescued an eight-year-old boy who was allegedly kidnapped for ransom in the Bhalswa Dairy area and arrested two accused persons, along with apprehending four Children in Conflict with Law (CCLs), officials said.

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According to the police officials, the child was rescued safely within hours during a midnight-to-dawn operation launched after a ransom demand of Rs 80 lakh, which was later reduced to Rs 40 lakh, was received through WhatsApp calls, police said.

A case was registered at Bhalswa Dairy Police Station under Section 140(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after a complaint was received on September 2 regarding the kidnapping.