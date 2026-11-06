Delhi Air Quality Drops to 'Very Poor' at 389: What Stage-II GRAP Restrictions Mean for Capital Residents Ahead of Festive Season?

New Delhi: Air quality across the National Capital Region (NCR) registered a sharp deterioration as Delhi’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) surged to 387, dangerously close to the "severe" threshold. Environmental monitoring data revealed that nearly half of the city's active monitoring stations slipped into the "severe" red category, signalling critical atmospheric pollution levels ahead of the upcoming Diwali celebrations.



According to daily readings released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city-wide AQI progressively worsened over the week due to adverse meteorological conditions, sluggish wind speeds, and dropping seasonal temperatures that trap particulate matter near ground level. Fine particulate matter remained the primary pollutant across key zones, raising serious health concerns for residents, particularly vulnerable groups such as children, elderly individuals, and those with pre-existing respiratory conditions.



Out of the city's operational air quality monitoring stations, nearly half reported AQI levels exceeding the 400 mark. Industrial and residential hotspots recorded exceptionally toxic conditions, with stations in Rohini, IIT Delhi, Punjabi Bagh, Jahangirpuri, Delhi Technological University (DTU), and RK Puram registering severe readings above 430.

Meanwhile, neighbouring urban hubs across the National Capital Region, including Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram, similarly witnessed air quality plunging deep into the "very poor" and "severe" brackets.



The worsening air envelope coincides with an increase in seasonal agricultural stubble burning across neighbouring agrarian states, compounded by dense localised emissions from heavy festive traffic and industrial activity. Environmental experts warn that air quality could degrade further in the coming days if calm wind conditions persist and firecracker usage accelerates over the festival weekend.



In response to the deteriorating air quality, authorities under the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) have tightened enforcement under Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Local municipal bodies have intensified mechanical road sweeping, water-sprinkling operations, and anti-smog gun deployments at major intersections and construction sites.

Officials continue to urge residents to minimise private vehicle travel, utilise public transportation systems, and adhere strictly to regional environmental mandates to curb further emission spikes across the national capital.

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