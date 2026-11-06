Delhi Police Issues 10-Day Traffic Advisory Ahead of Festive Rush | Check Routes To Avoid

New Delhi: In anticipation of the massive commuter rush ahead of Dhanteras, Diwali, Bhai Dooj, and Chhath Puja, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a comprehensive 10-day traffic advisory governing movement around the Anand Vihar Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) and adjoining arterial corridors.

The traffic regulation plan, effective from November 5 to November 15, aims to prevent gridlock around East Delhi’s primary transit hub, which experiences an annual surge of long-distance passengers heading to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Uttarakhand.

According to the official advisory, heavy congestion is expected along Road No. 56 (Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg) and Road No. 57 (Swami Dayanand Marg) due to heightened footfall at Anand Vihar ISBT, the nearby Anand Vihar Railway Terminal, and Kaushambi Bus Stand. Key diversion points have been established at the Ghazipur Roundabout and the Ramprastha-Vivek Vihar intersection to manage vehicle density.



To ease passage, traffic authorities have outlined several alternate routes:

Towards NH-24, Sarai Kale Khan, and Barapullah Corridor: Commuters travelling from central or East Delhi are advised to avoid Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg and instead utilise the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway via Grand Trunk (GT) Road.

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Towards Ghaziabad and Dilshad Garden: Vehicles moving from central and south Delhi are routed via the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway near Akshardham to join GT Road.

Strict measures have been instituted to curb unauthorised street parking, which frequently exacerbates festive traffic jams. The advisory enforces a complete ban on parking, halting, or waiting on either carriageway of Road No. 56, around the terminal’s entry and exit points. This prohibition extends to private cars, auto-rickshaws, and interstate buses.

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Authorised parking facilities have been designated on Kaushambi Road near the Maruti showroom and on DDA land near NH-24. Traffic personnel have been instructed to impound improperly parked vehicles immediately.