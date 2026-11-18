New Delhi: The National Capital of Territory of Delhi witnessed a marginal dip in its air quality, recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 214, remaining in the 'poor' category, at 7:00 am on Wednesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The dip in air quality was recorded compared to yesterday, when the city registered an AQI of 204 in the 4 pm CPCB bulletin, based on a 24-hour average from 58 out of 59 monitoring stations.

According to the CPCB, the Uttam Nagar station recorded the worst air quality with an AQI of 399, falling into the 'very poor' category. Meanwhile, Burari Crossing (286), Anand Vihar (208), Alipur (235), Chandni Chowk (292), Wazirpur (242), Rohini (231), Narela (218), Sonia Vihar (232), and Nangloi (207) were all in the 'poor' category.

However, several areas in the national capital recorded relatively better air quality, with RK Puram registering an AQI of 182 in the 'moderate' category, followed by Vasundhara Enclave at 143, Sri Aurobindo Marg at 167, IGI Airport Terminal 3 at 197, and Lodhi Road at 139.

Under the CPCB classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'. This development came after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on November 17 revoked Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR, citing an improvement in air quality.

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According to an official statement issued by the CAQM, the sub-committee on GRAP decided to revoke the restrictions imposed under Stage 3. "The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas in its order No. 120017/27/GRAP/2021/CAQM 1690DT dated 17/11/2026 (Copy enclosed) has decided to revoke actions under Stage-III ('Severe' Air Quality) of the extant Schedule of GRAP with immediate effect. Accordingly, all the Govt., Govt. Aided, Unaided Recognized Private Schools of DoE, NDMC, MCD and Delhi Cantonment Board are hereby informed that classes for all the students shall be conducted in normal (in physical mode) with immediate effect.

All the Heads of Schools are hereby directed to disseminate this information among students, staff members and parents of the students. This issues with prior approval of Competent Authority," said CAQM. However, actions under GRAP Stages 1 and 2 will continue to remain in force.

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GRAP is a four-stage emergency framework managed by CAQM in coordination with CPCB and regional state governments, with restrictions becoming progressively stricter as air quality worsens. Under Stage I, triggered when the AQI is between 201 and 300 and categorised as 'poor', the focus is on road dust control, enforcing pollution norms and banning open waste burning.

Stage II kicks in when AQI is between 301 and 400, or 'very poor', bringing enhanced dust control, higher parking fees and staggered office timings. Stage III is invoked when AQI reaches 401 to 450, classified as 'severe', and entails strict vehicle bans, halting of construction and hybrid learning for primary schools.