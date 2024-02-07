Delhi Airport: 100 Flights Delayed, 5 Diverted Due to Bad Weather

Advertisement

New Delhi: Flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi encountered substantial disruptions on Wednesday due to dense fog, leading to the delay of approximately 100 flights, the diversion of at least five, and the cancellation of numerous others. The persisting dense fog from the early morning hours prompted the diversion of five flights, including an international one, to alternative airports in various cities, according to airport authorities. Four flights were rerouted to Jaipur, while one each was diverted to Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

The diversions occurred between 9:30 pm on Tuesday and 9 am on Wednesday, with the challenging weather conditions persisting throughout the night. In addition to the diversions, the adverse weather conditions led to significant delays and cancellations, impacting around 100 flights.

Advertisement

Passengers faced inconvenience and uncertainty as the dense fog affected visibility and operational efficiency at the Delhi airport. The disruption in flight schedules underscores the challenges posed by winter weather conditions, particularly dense fog, which can impact flight safety and lead to operational challenges.

Airport authorities and airlines are working diligently to manage the situation, but passengers are advised to stay updated on the status of their flights and make necessary adjustments to their travel plans.