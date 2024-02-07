Updated January 19th, 2024 at 15:41 IST
Delhi Airport Restrictions Until Republic Day, Jan 26: How Curbs Will Impact Flight Operations
In view of Republic Day celebrations, no flights will arrive or depart from Delhi airport between 10:20 am and 12:45 pm IST from January 19-26, 2024.
New Delhi: In view of Republic Day celebrations in India, no flights will arrive or depart from Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) between 10:20 am and 12:45 pm IST from January 19-26, 2024, said Delhi International Airport in a post on X.
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) issued a revised Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), while extending the existing restrictions towards all flights ahead of Republic Day on January 26.
The limitations were earlier imposed only on non-scheduled flights. The revised NOTAM affects arrivals and departures at IGIA in the given period.
Moreover, during the Republic Day events from January 19-25 this year, non-scheduled operations of scheduled airlines and chartered flights will not be allowed to take-off or land. This will be in effect from 10 am to 1.15 pm IST from January 19-25, and from 6 am to 9 pm IST from January 26-29.
IGIA is the biggest airport in India, handling 1,300 flights on a daily basis and lakhs of passengers.
Every year during Republic Day celebrations in Delhi, flight operations are suspended temporarily as a security measure.
Kind attention to all flyers ! pic.twitter.com/K9RN3n5vHX
— Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) January 18, 2024
However, the NOTAM restrictions are not applicable to the Indian Air Force (IAF), the Border Security Force (BSF), Army aviation helicopters and state-owned aircraft and helicopters used for transporting governors or chief ministers.
Meanwhile, the Delhi police has increased vigil in the national capital ahead of the Republic Day.
Published January 19th, 2024 at 13:28 IST
