English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 15:41 IST

Delhi Airport Restrictions Until Republic Day, Jan 26: How Curbs Will Impact Flight Operations

In view of Republic Day celebrations, no flights will arrive or depart from Delhi airport between 10:20 am and 12:45 pm IST from January 19-26, 2024.

Digital Desk
Airbus inks pact with Tata Advanced Systems, Mahindra Aerospace Structures for flight parts
Delhi Airport Announces Restrictions Till Jan 26. Here's How Curbs Will Impact Flight Operations | Image:Airbus
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: In view of Republic Day celebrations in India, no flights will arrive or depart from Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) between 10:20 am and 12:45 pm IST from January 19-26, 2024, said Delhi International Airport in a post on X.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) issued a revised Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), while extending the existing restrictions towards all flights ahead of Republic Day on January 26.

Advertisement

The limitations were earlier imposed only on non-scheduled flights. The revised NOTAM affects arrivals and departures at IGIA in the given period.

Moreover, during the Republic Day events from January 19-25 this year, non-scheduled operations of scheduled airlines and chartered flights will not be allowed to take-off or land. This will be in effect from 10 am to 1.15 pm IST from January 19-25, and from 6 am to 9 pm IST from January 26-29. 

Advertisement

IGIA is the biggest airport in India, handling 1,300 flights on a daily basis and lakhs of passengers. 

Every year during Republic Day celebrations in Delhi, flight operations are suspended temporarily as a security measure.

Advertisement

Kind attention to all flyers ! pic.twitter.com/K9RN3n5vHX

— Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) January 18, 2024

However, the NOTAM restrictions are not applicable to the Indian Air Force (IAF), the Border Security Force (BSF), Army aviation helicopters and state-owned aircraft and helicopters used for transporting governors or chief ministers.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Delhi police has increased vigil in the national capital ahead of the Republic Day

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 13:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

43 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

an hour ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

an hour ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

7 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Blinkit launches 'Single Mode' on Valentine's week

    Business News17 minutes ago

  2. Newborn's Body Found in Dustbin of Posh Noida Society; Probe Launched

    India News18 minutes ago

  3. Suspicious Object Found in Tiffin Box in Nagpur's State Transport Bus

    India News21 minutes ago

  4. Andhra Pradesh Student Ragged, Thrashed by Seniors at Government School

    India News21 minutes ago

  5. C'garh: 8 Lakh Rewardee Naxal Killed in Encounter With Security Forces

    India News23 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement