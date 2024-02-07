Advertisement

New Delhi: In view of Republic Day celebrations in India, no flights will arrive or depart from Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) between 10:20 am and 12:45 pm IST from January 19-26, 2024, said Delhi International Airport in a post on X.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) issued a revised Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), while extending the existing restrictions towards all flights ahead of Republic Day on January 26.

The limitations were earlier imposed only on non-scheduled flights. The revised NOTAM affects arrivals and departures at IGIA in the given period.

Moreover, during the Republic Day events from January 19-25 this year, non-scheduled operations of scheduled airlines and chartered flights will not be allowed to take-off or land. This will be in effect from 10 am to 1.15 pm IST from January 19-25, and from 6 am to 9 pm IST from January 26-29.

IGIA is the biggest airport in India, handling 1,300 flights on a daily basis and lakhs of passengers.

Every year during Republic Day celebrations in Delhi, flight operations are suspended temporarily as a security measure.

Kind attention to all flyers ! pic.twitter.com/K9RN3n5vHX — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) January 18, 2024

However, the NOTAM restrictions are not applicable to the Indian Air Force (IAF), the Border Security Force (BSF), Army aviation helicopters and state-owned aircraft and helicopters used for transporting governors or chief ministers.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police has increased vigil in the national capital ahead of the Republic Day.