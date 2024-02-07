Advertisement

New Delhi: Massive chaos erupted at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport as Deoghar bound passengers protested against the airline after it cancelled their flight scheduled for take-off from Terminal 2 on Wednesday morning . The protest intensified within the terminal as passengers of other flights also extended their support. The main hall of the airport echoed with the clamour of disgruntled passengers, their complaints resonating through Terminal 2. "We are not just ticket holders, we are human beings with circumstances and commitments. My father is critically ill, and I am helpless, stranded here in Delhi," a flyer narrated his and other co-passengers' ordeal.

Echoing similar sentiments, another traveller Prashant Kumar took to X and said, “Report from Delhi’s Terminal T2. Look how @IndiGo6E treats its passengers. The fight was cancelled for no reason. No explanation. NEVER EVER… EVER AGAIN… Fly Indigo!! @JM_Scindia ji we want action on this bully airline.”

Advertisement

#WATCH | Passengers of Delhi-Deoghar IndiGo flight raise slogans and protest against the airline after it cancels the flight originating from Terminal 2 of Delhi airport pic.twitter.com/L8Nj1cW4Vq — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2024

The passengers' protest comes nearly a week after the Ministry of Civil Aviation's Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) pulled IndiGo and imposed a fine of ₹1.20 crore on the airline over an incident wherein passengers were captured having food on the tarmac at the Mumbai airport. Besides, a total of ₹90 lakh fine was imposed on Mumbai airport operator Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) over the incident — ₹60 lakh by the BCAS and ₹30 lakh by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Advertisement