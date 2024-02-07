Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 13:18 IST

Delhi Airport Chaos: Passengers Stage Protest After IndiGo Cancels Deoghar-Bound Flight | VIDEO

Passengers of Delhi-Deoghar IndiGo flight protested against the airline after it cancelled the flight originating from Terminal 2 of Delhi's IGI airport.

Digital Desk
Delhi Airport Chaos
Delhi Airport Chaos | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Massive chaos erupted at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport as Deoghar bound passengers protested against the airline after it cancelled their flight scheduled for take-off from Terminal 2 on Wednesday morning . The protest intensified within the terminal as passengers of other flights also extended their support. The main hall of the airport echoed with the clamour of disgruntled passengers, their complaints resonating through Terminal 2. "We are not just ticket holders, we are human beings with circumstances and commitments. My father is critically ill, and I am helpless, stranded here in Delhi," a flyer narrated his and other co-passengers' ordeal. 

Echoing similar sentiments, another traveller Prashant Kumar took to X and said, “Report from Delhi’s Terminal T2. Look how @IndiGo6E treats its passengers. The fight was cancelled for no reason. No explanation. NEVER EVER… EVER AGAIN… Fly Indigo!! @JM_Scindia ji we want action on this bully airline.”

Advertisement

The passengers' protest comes nearly a week after the Ministry of Civil Aviation's Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) pulled IndiGo and imposed a fine of ₹1.20 crore on the airline over an incident wherein passengers were captured having food on the tarmac at the Mumbai airport.  Besides, a total of ₹90 lakh fine was imposed on Mumbai airport operator Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) over the incident — ₹60 lakh by the BCAS and ₹30 lakh by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 31st, 2024 at 13:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

18 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ED Raids Premises Linked to Uttarakhand Cong Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News13 minutes ago

  2. Yashasvi Jaiswal praised by Sunil Gavaskar for Vizag Test heroics

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  3. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  4. Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Is Jealous Of RRR Star's Bond With Klin Kaara

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  5. Sensex, Nifty open higher fueled by Asian markets

    Business News19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement