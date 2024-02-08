Several flights have been cancelled amid dense fog conditions in Delhi. | Image: PTI

New Delhi: The dense fog continues to tighten its grip over the national capital causing travel disruption in daily life.

Today, on Tuesday, some 17 flights were cancelled due to unfavourable weather conditions, airport sources revealed.

However, according to the flight tracker website flightradar24, over 100 flights have been delayed due to bad weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has forecast dense to very dense fog conditions over north India during the next 4 to 5 days.

Furthermore, the Met Department reported, “Palam Airport(VIDP) is reporting 100 m visibility at 0700 hrs IST which becomes 00 m at 0730 hrs IST and Safadrjung airport (VIDD) 50 m at 0700 & 0730 hrs IST on today 16.01.2023.”

Due to this, passengers at the Indira Gandhi International Airport are facing difficulty in this cold weather.

A flier while talking to ANI said, "My flight was about to depart at 8:40 am but it is now scheduled to depart at 10:30 am...The reason they have given is mainly due to weather & fog..."

(With agencies input)

