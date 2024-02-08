Delhi Boy Missing for 22 Years, Returns to Mother as a Monk

Advertisement

Amethi: A village in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district is abuzz with astonishment and intrigue following the unexpected return of a long-lost son, who reappeared after two decades as an ascetic, leaving his family and the community in disbelief. The remarkable tale unfolds as Pinku, an 11-year-old boy who vanished from his home in Delhi 22 years ago, resurfaced in the village of Kharauli, Amethi, donned in the attire of a traditional ascetic. Pinku, now a man, sought alms from his mother, Bhanumati, in a poignant reunion captured on a viral video circulating on social media.

In the video, Pinku, playing the sarangi and singing melancholic tunes, approaches his mother, who is visibly overcome with emotion. The reunion evokes memories of the Bhawal Case of 1920, echoing the return of Ramendra Narayan Roy, and adds a modern twist to the tale of the lost and found.

Advertisement

Pinku's disappearance from Delhi stemmed from a disagreement with his father, Ratipal Singh, over playing marbles, leading him to embark on a journey that kept him estranged from his family for two decades.

Despite the heartfelt reunion, Pinku's departure was swift, leaving his family and villagers bewildered. His father, Ratipal Singh, alleges that Pinku's religious sect demands a hefty sum of ₹11 lakh for his release, a claim Pinku vehemently denies.

Advertisement

In a clarification, Pinku stated that his visit was not rooted in familial ties but rather in adherence to a religious ritual within his sect. According to tradition, aspiring monks undergo a ritual where they receive alms from their mother, symbolizing their transition into monastic life.