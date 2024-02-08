English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 7th, 2024 at 18:11 IST

Delhi Boy Missing for 22 Years, Returns to Mother as a Monk

An 11-year-old boy who vanished from his home in Delhi 22 years ago, resurfaced in the village of Kharauli, Amethi.

Isha Bhandari
Delhi Boy Missing for 22 Years, Returns to Mother as a Monk
Delhi Boy Missing for 22 Years, Returns to Mother as a Monk | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Amethi: A village in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district is abuzz with astonishment and intrigue following the unexpected return of a long-lost son, who reappeared after two decades as an ascetic, leaving his family and the community in disbelief. The remarkable tale unfolds as Pinku, an 11-year-old boy who vanished from his home in Delhi 22 years ago, resurfaced in the village of Kharauli, Amethi, donned in the attire of a traditional ascetic. Pinku, now a man, sought alms from his mother, Bhanumati, in a poignant reunion captured on a viral video circulating on social media.

In the video, Pinku, playing the sarangi and singing melancholic tunes, approaches his mother, who is visibly overcome with emotion. The reunion evokes memories of the Bhawal Case of 1920, echoing the return of Ramendra Narayan Roy, and adds a modern twist to the tale of the lost and found.

Advertisement

Pinku's disappearance from Delhi stemmed from a disagreement with his father, Ratipal Singh, over playing marbles, leading him to embark on a journey that kept him estranged from his family for two decades.

Despite the heartfelt reunion, Pinku's departure was swift, leaving his family and villagers bewildered. His father, Ratipal Singh, alleges that Pinku's religious sect demands a hefty sum of ₹11 lakh for his release, a claim Pinku vehemently denies.

Advertisement

In a clarification, Pinku stated that his visit was not rooted in familial ties but rather in adherence to a religious ritual within his sect. According to tradition, aspiring monks undergo a ritual where they receive alms from their mother, symbolizing their transition into monastic life.

Advertisement

Published February 7th, 2024 at 18:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

10 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

10 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

13 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

13 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

15 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

15 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

15 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

20 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

2 days ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

2 days ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

2 days ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

2 days ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Heated Debate over Seat-Sharing Unfolds Between Cong, PDP, and NC

    Lok Sabha Elections16 minutes ago

  2. Pakistan Elections 2024 LIVE: Nation Heads to Polls

    World17 minutes ago

  3. Congress to Counter NDA's 'White Paper' with ‘Black Paper’?

    Politics News17 minutes ago

  4. INDI Falling Apart: Tussle In Jammu and Kashmir After Bihar, Bengal

    Lok Sabha Elections19 minutes ago

  5. Trent hits 52-week high; analysts forecast 30-31% CAGR growth

    Business News20 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement