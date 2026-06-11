Delhi-NCR Weather Alert: IMD Forecasts Rain, Thunderstorms And 70 kmph Winds In Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad And Gurugram Today

New Delhi: After days of intense heat and dust storms, residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) can expect another dramatic shift in weather, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds and light rainfall over the next two days.

According to the IMD, Delhi is likely to witness partly cloudy skies becoming generally cloudy by Thursday afternoon, followed by spells of very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and dust storms. Wind speeds are expected to reach 50-60 kmph, with gusts touching up to 70 kmph during the evening and night hours.

The weather department has advised residents to remain cautious, especially during periods of intense thunderstorm activity, as strong winds could disrupt normal life and impact traffic movement.

The forecast extends across the NCR, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad, where similar weather conditions are expected. Several areas may experience brief but intense spells of rainfall, lightning activity and gusty winds through June 11 and June 12.

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The changing weather pattern comes after Delhi-NCR witnessed severe dust storms and heavy rain earlier this week, bringing relief from the scorching temperatures but also causing disruptions, including flight delays and traffic snarls. Authorities have urged people to avoid taking shelter under trees, stay indoors during lightning strikes and secure loose outdoor objects.

The IMD said the prevailing conditions are being influenced by a western disturbance interacting with moisture-laden winds, leading to widespread pre-monsoon activity across northwestern India. The system is also expected to aid the further advance of the southwest monsoon into parts of central and adjoining northern regions in the coming days.

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Beyond Delhi, several states are likely to witness active weather conditions. Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are expected to receive rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds.

Heavy showers have also been forecast for parts of Kerala and the northeastern states, while rainfall activity is expected to continue over western and southern India.