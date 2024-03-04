Advertisement

Delhi Budget 2024 LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday presented the 10th budget for the national capital. Delhi Finance Minister Atishi presented the budget. While presenting the budget today at Delhi Vidhan Sabha, she said, "Today I am not only presenting the 10th budget of the Kejriwal government but I will also present the changing picture of Delhi in the last ten years...We all present here are inspired by Lord Ram. We have been trying day and night for the last 9 years to fulfil this dream of 'Ram Rajya'. We have tried to provide happiness and prosperity to the people of Delhi in the last 9 years. There is a lot to be done to establish 'Ram Rajya' in Delhi but a lot has been done in the last 9 years..."

Here are all the latest updates from Delhi Budget 2024-25:

Rs 500 Crore Allocate For Delhi Metro

For the 2024-25 financial year, the Kejriwal govt has allocated a sum of Rs 500 crore for Delhi Metro, Aitishi said.

Advertisement

Delhi to Have 80% E-Buses by 2025: Atishi

Delhi Finance Minister Atishi while presenting the budget today said that the national capital will have 10,000 buses by 2025, adding that among those 80 per cent will be e-buses. She added that a sum of Rs 510 crore is allocated to bring e-buses in the capital.

Advertisement

Rs 15 Crore Allocated Under ‘Business Blaster Scheme’

Kejriwal-led govt has allocated Rs 15 Crores to implement the Business Blaster scheme in its universities and ITIs.

Advertisement

Women Above 18yrs to Get Rs 1,000 Every Month

Finance Minister Atishi made a big announcement while presenting the Budget for FY24-25. She said that Rs 1,000 will be given to women above 18 years of age every month under Chief Minister Mahila Samman Yojana.

Advertisement

She said, "A new revolutionary scheme is being brought. The name of this scheme is 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana'. Under this scheme, every woman above 18 years of age will be given Rs 1,000 every month."

#WATCH | Delhi Finance Minister Atishi says, "A new revolutionary scheme is being brought. The name of this scheme is 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana'. Under this scheme, every woman above 18 years of age will be given Rs 1,000 every month." pic.twitter.com/mbuOWNfPhB — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2024

Rs 8,685 Crores Allocated for Health Sector

Delhi govt allocates Rs 8,685 crore for the development of the health sector for the FY25.

Advertisement

Kejriwal Govt Allocates Rs 16,396 Crore for Education:

Govt allocates a budget of Rs 16,396 crore for education in FY25, said finance minister Atishi while presenting the state budget.

Advertisement

Minister Atishi Presents Rs 76,000 Crore Budget for Delhi in FY25:

Finance Minister Atishi presented the Delhi govt's Rs 76,000 crore budget for 2024-25 in the state assembly on Monday.

Advertisement



