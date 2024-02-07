Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 14:14 IST

Delhi Budget 2024 Likely to be Tabled on Feb 16; Health & Education Might See Increased Allocation

Finance Minister Aitishi will be presenting the budget on February 16, marking the key event.

Tanisha Rajput
Public Works Department minister Atishi on Thursday inspected the Bhairon Marg underpass
Finance Minister Aitishi will be presenting the budget on February 16, marking the key event. | Image: X
New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly Budget Session 2024 is set to take place from February 15 to February 20.

Finance Minister Aitishi will be presenting the budget on February 16, marking the key event.

As per reports, health and education are likely to be the focus areas of the government's next Budget.

The Kejriwal government has sent the file of the Budget Session to Lt Governor VK Saxena: Government of Delhi

Both sectors are likely to get increased financial funds.

Among focus areas would be bed augmentation or allocation through the opening of new hospitals and expansion of existing wards and the inauguration of health centers, clinics to reduce the neonatal mortality rate.

Published January 26th, 2024 at 14:14 IST

