Updated January 26th, 2024 at 14:14 IST
Delhi Budget 2024 Likely to be Tabled on Feb 16; Health & Education Might See Increased Allocation
Finance Minister Aitishi will be presenting the budget on February 16, marking the key event.
- India
- 1 min read
New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly Budget Session 2024 is set to take place from February 15 to February 20.
As per reports, health and education are likely to be the focus areas of the government's next Budget.
The Kejriwal government has sent the file of the Budget Session to Lt Governor VK Saxena: Government of Delhi
Both sectors are likely to get increased financial funds.
Among focus areas would be bed augmentation or allocation through the opening of new hospitals and expansion of existing wards and the inauguration of health centers, clinics to reduce the neonatal mortality rate.
Published January 26th, 2024 at 14:14 IST
