Updated January 29th, 2024 at 15:36 IST

Delhi: Bus Marshals Protest Outside AAP Headquarters over Job Restoration Demand, Several Detained

Aaquil Jameel
New Delhi: In a fresh development in connection with the bus marshal protest, who have been protesting for the last 90 days across several places, on Monday morning, the protesting bus marshals reached the Aam Aadmi Party headquarters and demanded that over 10,000 bus marshals must be put back on job. 

The bus marshals were terminated from duty on October 31, 2023. While speaking to Republic, one of the protesters, who identified himself as Mukesh, said that they have been raising their voice for the last three months, alleging that the government is paying no heed to it.

Further commenting on the protest, another protester, Akhilesh, said, “We have lost 11 colleagues over a period of time, but the government is not addressing our genuine demand.”

Several protesters echoed the sentiment that while the government is hoping that they will stop their protest in time, they claim that they will not end their protest unless their demand is met.

“We want our jobs back,” they noted.

Several protesters have been detained by the Delhi Police. 

Another protester, commenting on the situation, said, “We don’t have money to pay rent. How will we send our kids to school? I have been suffering from a vital disease and every week I have to consult a doctor, but I don’t have money to pay the hefty medical bills.”

Published January 29th, 2024 at 15:36 IST

