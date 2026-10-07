Delhi CEO Announces Special Camps to Enrol Left-Out Eligible Electors in Rolls

New Delhi: The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi on Wednesday announced special camps across the national capital to facilitate the enrolment of eligible electors who have been left out of the electoral rolls as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

According to an official press note, the CEO reviewed the progress of disposal of notices and Claims and Objections with all District Election Officers, Electoral Registration Officers and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers of the National Capital.

The Delhi CEO and the Election Commission of India are committed to ensuring that "every eligible elector is added and no ineligible entries remain in the Electoral Roll".

With the objective of maximising the enrolment of young electors, special camps were organised at different colleges and universities across Delhi on Wednesday. The camps will continue on October 8 as well.

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The statement further stated that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) present at the camps guided students in filling out forms, collected the completed forms and addressed their queries related to the SIR.

As per instructions issued by the Election Commission of India on October 1, a special drive is being conducted to enrol all left-out eligible electors in the electoral rolls.

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BLOs will conduct house-to-house visits to identify such electors and facilitate their enrolment through Form 6 wherever they are found eligible.

Special camps will be organised on October 9 and 11 at all polling station locations across Delhi to facilitate the enrolment of left-out eligible electors.

Special camps will also be held for electors who have been displaced following the recent demolition of their colonies. Electors from such colonies have been requested to visit the camps at their new places of residence to enrol themselves in the electoral rolls.

Electors who have shifted their residence and whose names were included in the list of ASDD electors during house-to-house visits by BLOs may also file Form 6 for enrolment in the electoral rolls.

The list of ASDD electors is available on the website of the CEO, Delhi.

The note further requested all the eligible citizens to participate in the drive and enrol themselves in the electoral rolls of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

In case the name of an elector is not present in the Draft Electoral Roll, the person may file Form 6 along with supporting documents during the claims and objections period from August 31 to October 30 to seek inclusion in the final electoral roll, which is scheduled to be published on December 4.

Forms can be submitted offline to the Electoral Registration Officer, Assistant Electoral Registration Officer, Booth Level Officer and at designated locations, including polling stations, during the claims and objections period.

Electors can also submit forms online through the Election Commission's voter services portal or the ECINET mobile application.

The Delhi CEO assured that all eligible electors who submit Form 6 along with the requisite documents will be included in the electoral rolls of Delhi.

On the disposal of notices, claims and objections, the CEO said BLOs are visiting electors for whom notices have been generated to collect their documents, and such electors need not visit offices for their hearings.

As of Wednesday, 13,62,162 cases involving no-mapping and logical discrepancies had been verified on the basis of documents collected from electors.