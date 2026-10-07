‘Drama Staged for TV Cannot Alter Ground Reality’: India Blasts Pakistan for Cross-Border Terrorism and 'Propagating Falsehoods'

New Delhi: India has mounted a sharp diplomatic offensive against Pakistan, accusing it of fueling cross-border terrorism for years while resorting to lies and staged narratives that cannot change facts on the ground.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, “Pakistan is a country which has been fueling cross-border terrorism for years; lying and propagating falsehoods have become second nature to it. I want to emphasise that no matter how hard they try, the drama staged for television cannot alter the ground reality.”

The remarks come as India intensified its criticism at the United Nations over Pakistan’s alleged support for terror activities originating from its soil.

Addressing the UN General Assembly’s Sixth Committee session on ‘Measures to Eliminate International Terrorism’, BJP Lok Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb delivered a strong rebuttal to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Responding to the OIC Chair’s comments on India’s actions against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Deb said, “It is unfortunate that the speaker is unable to distinguish between fact and fiction and cannot differentiate between the victim and the perpetrator.”

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He asserted India’s right to defend its people, stating, “India has the full right to protect its people against terrorism on the border coming from Pakistan. The consequences of being involved in terrorism will not be tolerated.”

Deb underlined that terrorism remains a daily reality for India rather than an abstract threat. He referred to the April terror attack in Pahalgam, in which 26 innocent tourists were killed, describing it as “a calculated assault on our sovereignty, planned and executed by networks that continue to enjoy state patronage, safe havens, and material and logistical support from across our western border.”

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Reaffirming India’s zero-tolerance policy, he noted that the intentional targeting of civilians is an inexcusable crime and recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s position that even a single attack or lost life is one too many.

Deb also dismissed the OIC’s remarks on Jammu and Kashmir, urging the bloc to instead address Pakistan’s own record. “The OIC chair would do better to focus on Pakistan’s illegal occupation, especially in Rawalakot, where wanton killings, brutal violence and the denial of basic rights to the people living there are so visible. Such wilful blindness only speaks of bigotry and intolerance,” he said.