Delhi Constable Hit & Run Case: Speeding Car Kills Traffic Cop On Duty, 2 Apprehended

The Delhi Police have arrested two men following a hit-and-run incident that claimed the life of a traffic head constable in the national capital. The apprehended individuals have been identified by the authorities as Kuldeep, also known as Karan, and Neeraj.

The tragic incident occurred while Traffic Head Constable Amit was performing his routine duties on the road. According to police sources, Amit was monitoring the speed of oncoming vehicles when he spotted a heavily overspeeding car. As he attempted to check and document the speed of the approaching vehicle, the driver failed to slow down, striking the head constable at a high rate of speed before fleeing the scene.

Following a swift investigation, law enforcement officials managed to track down and seize the vehicle involved in the incident. The car is a four-month-old Maruti Suzuki Baleno. According to official registration records, the hatchback is relatively new, having been purchased just a few months ago on April 21st of this year.

The vehicle is registered directly under the name of Neeraj, who is one of the two suspects now in police custody. Sources close to the investigation revealed that Neeraj is a resident of Delhi’s Rohini neighborhood. Furthermore, investigators have established that Neeraj was the individual behind the wheel and driving the Baleno at the exact time the fatal accident took place.

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The Maruti Suzuki Baleno has been officially impounded by the Delhi Police as vital physical evidence. Both Neeraj and his associate, Kuldeep, are currently undergoing questioning as investigators piece together the timeline of events leading up to and immediately following the crash. The police are preparing to file formal charges as the investigation into the overspeeding and subsequent hit-and-run moves forward.