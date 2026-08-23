Delhi Cops Attacked With Chilli Powder, Bricks And Sticks in Mukundpur; 3 Injured

New Delhi: Three police personnel were injured after a group of people, including the owner of an impounded motorcycle, allegedly threw chilli powder in their eyes and attacked them with bricks and sticks in north-west Delhi's Mukundpur area, officials said on Sunday.

Police have apprehended a 17-year-old juvenile in connection with the incident, while a hunt is underway for the main accused and others involved.

According to police, the incident took place on Friday afternoon when Head Constables Dinesh and Rajesh of Bhalswa Dairy police station were on patrolling duty in Janta Vihar, Mukundpur. During routine checking, the officers spotted a motorcycle without valid documents and brought it to the police station for deposition under Section 66 of the Delhi Police (DP) Act.

When the officers returned to the beat area around 3:30 pm, a group of people, including the motorcycle owner and his family members, confronted them over the action.

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The argument turned violent as the group allegedly threw chilli powder into the eyes of the policemen and assaulted them with bricks and wooden sticks. Head Constable Tinu, who arrived at the scene to assist his colleagues, was also attacked.

All three police personnel sustained injuries in the assault, with Head Constable Dinesh receiving a head injury. They were immediately provided medical treatment and are currently in stable condition.

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Later, the police identified the main absconding accused as Sunil, alias Pankaj, a history-sheeter of the area. According to officials, he has five previous criminal cases registered against him, including two under the NDPS Act and other heinous offences.