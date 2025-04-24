'Not Allowed:' Delhi Court Denies Tahawwur Rana Permission To Talk To Family Members

Updated April 24th 2025, 18:45 IST
New Delhi: A Delhi court, on Thursday, rejected the plea of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack plotter Tahawwur Rana's request to talk to his family members over a telephonic call.
Court Ruling on Rana’s Plea
In an in-camera hearing at Patiala House Court, NIA Judge Chanderjit Singh rejected Rana’s application to speak with his family, stating, “Not allowed.”
Rana, a 64-year-old Canadian citizen and former Pakistan Army captain, had argued that communicating with his family was his fundamental right.
Rana’s Extradition and Custody
Rana was extradited from the US to India on April 11, 2025, after a prolonged legal battle for years. He was arrested upon his arrival in Delhi and remanded to an 18-day NIA custody. He is scheduled to appear in court next on April 28, 2025.
Rana’s Application For Contact With Family
Last week, Rana applied directly with the court, requesting permission to inform his family about his well-being and treatment while in NIA custody. Represented by legal aid lawyers Piyush Sachdeva and Lakshay Dheer, Rana noted that he was granted similar communication privileges at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles before his extradition.
NIA Opposes Plea
The NIA represented by senior advocates Dayan Krishnan and Narender Mann, strongly opposed Rana’s request arguing that the ongoing investigation was at a critical stage, and allowing Rana to speak with his family could risk sensitive information being leaked.
The NIA expressed concerns that Rana might use 'code words' to pass information or that unidentified individuals could be present during the calls, which could compromise the probe.
