Updated January 13th, 2024 at 10:12 IST

Delhi Court Extends Police Custody of Hizbul Operative Who Used Pashmina Shawls for Hawala Funding

The extension of terrorist Mattoo's police custody by 5 days follows his arrest after being wanted for 13 yrs in connection with at least 11 terror cases.

Digital Desk
Javaid Ahmed Mattoo, a Hizbul Mujahideen militant, following his arrest in Delhi on Thursday.
Javaid Ahmed Mattoo, a Hizbul Mujahideen militant, following his arrest in Delhi on Thursday. | Image:PTI
New Delhi: A court on Friday extended the police custody of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Javaid Ahmed Mattoo by five days, as per reports. The Police Special Cell announced last Thursday the arrest of the 32-year-old militant, wanted for the past 13 years in connection with at least 11 terror-related cases in Jammu and Kashmir.

 Mattoo, a member of Hizbul Mujahideen, is under interrogation, revealing that funds were channelled through hawala from Pakistan, disguised as a Pashmina shawl and carpet business, to support terrorist activities. The extension aims to further investigate Mattoo's involvement and trace the financing network behind the terror attacks.

Financial Facilitation Under Cover of Pashmina shawl

Matoo, 32, disclosed during questioning that his associate, Mohammad Rafi Najar from Sopore, served as a financier, facilitating the Hizbul Mujahideen's network and activities in the region. Najar allegedly played a role in providing money through hawala channels from Pakistan, using the cover of a Pashmina shawl and carpet business. "Najar is involved in providing money through hawala for terror purposes from Pakistan on the pretext of a Pashmina shawl and carpet business," an official said.

The funds, as per reports, were then utilised to finance the terrorist group's activities.

The Delhi Police presented Matoo before a court on Friday, seeking an extension of his custody by five more days. They aim to further investigate his associates involved in fund channelization through the hawala network from Pakistan. The police emphasised the need to verify individuals who assisted Matoo in carrying out terror strikes, as well as tracing the source of arms and ammunition provided to him.

Matoo's Criminal Profile

Matoo, labelled as a ‘highly indoctrinated terrorist’ with a reward of Rs 10 lakh, was apprehended from Nizamuddin in Delhi on January 4 while allegedly driving a stolen Santro car. The security agencies have classified him as an 'A++'-category terrorist.

The accused has been linked to 11 known terror attack cases, including five grenade attacks and the killing of at least five police personnel in separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir. Additionally, Matoo is accused of having connections with Al Badr, another terrorist outfit.

As the investigation continues, the Delhi Police is working to uncover the extent of the network involved in financing and executing Hizbul Mujahideen activities in the region.

Published January 13th, 2024 at 10:12 IST

