Advertisement

New Delhi: Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Monday reserved its order on the plea of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking custody of three accused in the Waqf Board money laundering case.

The agency arrested three accused- Jishan Haider, Dawood Nasir and Javed Imam Siddiqui on Saturday in connection with a money-laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the recruitment of staff for the Delhi Waqf Board as part of a money laundering investigation involving Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan.

Advertisement

On Monday, the ED sought 14 days of custody remand of all accused. The accused persons were produced before the expiry of two days of judicial custody. It was submitted that the accused persons were not cooperating in the investigation and were evasive in their replies.