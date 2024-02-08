Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 13:25 IST

Delhi Court Reserves Order on ED's Plea Seeking Custody of 3 Arrested Accused in Waqf Board Case

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court reserved its order on the plea of the ED seeking custody of 3 accused in the Waqf Board money laundering case.

Ronit Singh
Delhi Court Reserves Order on ED's Plea Seeking Custody of 3 Arrested Accused in Waqf Board Case
Delhi Court Reserves Order on ED's Plea Seeking Custody of 3 Arrested Accused in Waqf Board Case | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Monday reserved its order on the plea of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking custody of three accused in the Waqf Board money laundering case.

The agency arrested three accused- Jishan Haider, Dawood Nasir and Javed Imam Siddiqui on Saturday in connection with a money-laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the recruitment of staff for the Delhi Waqf Board as part of a money laundering investigation involving Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan.

Advertisement

On Monday, the ED sought 14 days of custody remand of all accused. The accused persons were produced before the expiry of two days of judicial custody. It was submitted that the accused persons were not cooperating in the investigation and were evasive in their replies.

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 13:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

5 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

8 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

8 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

11 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

15 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World4 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment4 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement