Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 06:54 IST

Delhi: Decomposed Body Discovered in Bag on Rohtak Road, Police Start Murder Probe

The Mobile Crime Team was summoned to the scene for inspection before the body was transported to the hospital.

The Delhi police responded to a call from beat staff reporting an abandoned sack on the footpath near Metro pillar number 124.
The Delhi police responded to a call from beat staff reporting an abandoned sack on the footpath near Metro pillar number 124. | Image:PTI/ Unsplash representative
Punjabi Bagh, Delhi: Police have found the decomposed body of an unidentified individual stuffed in a bag on Rohtak Road in West Delhi, as per initial reports. The Delhi police responded to a call from beat staff reporting an abandoned sack on the footpath near Metro pillar number 124. Upon arrival, as per media reports, they opened the bag to find the severely decomposed remains inside. The Mobile Crime Team was summoned to the scene for inspection before the body was transported to the hospital.

Authorities have launched a murder investigation following the find, with Punjabi Bagh Police Station registering a case. According to additional reports, several teams have been assembled to investigate the circumstances leading up to the incident.

(This is a developing story, more details are awaited )

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 06:54 IST

