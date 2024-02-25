English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 19:56 IST

Delhi Excise Policy Case: K Kavitha Seeks Withdrawal of CBI Notice Summoning Her for Questioning

BRS leader K Kavitha had been summoned by the CBI to appear at its headquarters on Monday for questioning in the Delhi excise policy scam case.

Digital Desk
BRS
BRS leader K Kavitha. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

NEW DELHI: In a letter to the Central Bureau of Investigation, BRS leader K Kavitha called on the agency to withdraw a notice issued against her under Section 41-A of the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) summoning her for questioning in relation to the Delhi excise policy scam case. In her letter, Kavitha said that the notice should be suspended in view of pressing onerous engagements and the need for her to remain in the state of Telangana for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. 

"I may request you to firstly revoke or withdraw the subject notice as it appears to be sent by invoking Section 41A CrPC while not being aware or conscious of the earlier notice sent under Section 160 CrPC," she said.

Advertisement

A notice under Section 41A of CrPC is issued to a person against whom a "reasonable suspicion" exists that the person had committed a cognizable offence. Section 160 of the CrPC pertains to summoning a witness.

Kavita said the notice under Section 41A CrPC was in complete contrast to the earlier notice under Section 160 of CrPC which was issued to her on December 2, 2022, and which already stands complied with.

Advertisement

"There is absolutely no logic, reason or background forthcoming as to how, why and under what circumstances you have now resorted to Section 41A CrPC," she said.

The CBI earlier recorded her statement in December 2022 at her residence in Hyderabad.

Advertisement

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that one of the accused in the case Vijay Nair received kickbacks to the tune of at least Rs 100 crore from a group called South Group (controlled by Sarath Reddy, Kavitha and Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy) on behalf of leaders of the AAP. 

With inputs from PTI. 

Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 19:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

4 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

4 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

4 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WPL 2024, GG vs MI live: MI off to a cautious start

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  2. Kevin Owens opens up on his WWE tag team title run with Sami Zayn

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  3. LIVE Updates | NGT Asks 53 Cities to Submit Report on Polluting Sources

    India News17 minutes ago

  4. Sundeep Kishan Schools Memer Over Inappropriate Questions

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  5. India banking on home advantage for first win in FIBA Asia Cup Qualifier

    Sports 24 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo