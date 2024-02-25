Advertisement

NEW DELHI: In a letter to the Central Bureau of Investigation, BRS leader K Kavitha called on the agency to withdraw a notice issued against her under Section 41-A of the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) summoning her for questioning in relation to the Delhi excise policy scam case. In her letter, Kavitha said that the notice should be suspended in view of pressing onerous engagements and the need for her to remain in the state of Telangana for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"I may request you to firstly revoke or withdraw the subject notice as it appears to be sent by invoking Section 41A CrPC while not being aware or conscious of the earlier notice sent under Section 160 CrPC," she said.

A notice under Section 41A of CrPC is issued to a person against whom a "reasonable suspicion" exists that the person had committed a cognizable offence. Section 160 of the CrPC pertains to summoning a witness.

Kavita said the notice under Section 41A CrPC was in complete contrast to the earlier notice under Section 160 of CrPC which was issued to her on December 2, 2022, and which already stands complied with.

"There is absolutely no logic, reason or background forthcoming as to how, why and under what circumstances you have now resorted to Section 41A CrPC," she said.

The CBI earlier recorded her statement in December 2022 at her residence in Hyderabad.

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that one of the accused in the case Vijay Nair received kickbacks to the tune of at least Rs 100 crore from a group called South Group (controlled by Sarath Reddy, Kavitha and Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy) on behalf of leaders of the AAP.

With inputs from PTI.