Updated February 4th, 2024 at 08:35 IST
Delhi: Flight Operations Hit at IGI Airport Due to Rain and Bad Weather | CHECK Details
On Saturday, the IMD had predicted cold day to severe cold day conditions in isolated pockets over North India with a rain forecast
New Delhi: Flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport were affected as Delhi-NCR received moderate rainfall in the early hours of Sunday morning. Several incoming and outgoing flights were delayed as a result. Distressed passengers were seen waiting for their flights at the airport.
The flights that got delayed include those from Kathmandu, Abu Dhabi, London and Vienna, among others.
A layer of fog cover was also observed on the IGI runway, which disrupted air traffic.
The national capital woke up to light drizzle and rain on Sunday morning. The rain also affected traffic at several parts of Delhi-NCR.
On Saturday, the IMD had predicted cold day to severe cold day conditions in isolated pockets over North India with a rain forecast.
On Saturday, the National Capital Region recorded a maximum temperature of 23.2 degrees Celsius, slightly above the season average. In the morning, the capital recorded a low of 6.7 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season average, with some areas experiencing dense fog.
On Sunday morning, IMD posted on X, “Fog conditions observed (at 0530 hours IST of today): Dense to very dense fog in isolated pockets of Odisha; Moderate fog in isolated pockets of Bihar; Shallow fog in isolated pockets of Jammu-Kashmir, East Rajasthan and Gangetic West Bengal.”
It further shared, “Visibility recorded (at 0530 hours IST) (≤500 m): Odisha: Paradip-25, Chandbali-50, Balasore-200, Gopalpur-500; Bihar: Purnea-200; Jammu & Kashmir: Kupwara & Banihal-500 each; East Rajasthan: Jaipur-500; Gangetic West Bengal: Digha-500.”
