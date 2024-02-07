Advertisement

New Delhi: Amidst dense fog in several parts of the national capital, several flights at the Indira Gandhi International Airport have been delayed due to low visibility.

News agency ANI shared visuals shot at 6 am at the international airport.

#WATCH | Delhi: Several flight operations delayed at IGI airport due to low visibility amid the fog.



(Visuals shot at 6.00 am) pic.twitter.com/sMWcEa1OYO — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024

Delhi and its nearby regions' temperatures are hovering around 7.2 degrees Celsius with the humidity high at 97 per cent, as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin recorded at 5:30 am.

This comes as the India Meteorological Department on Wednesday issued a ‘red alert’ for the next 4 days in northern India, specifically warning about the cold winter and dense fog.

Furthermore, until January 28, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi may experience dense to very dense fog, according to the latest bulletin.

