Updated January 25th, 2024 at 07:11 IST
Delhi Fog Alert: Several Flights Delayed Due to Low Visibility at IGI Airport
Delhi Flights: Several flights have been delayed at the IGI Airport as dense fog continues its grip over the national capital.
New Delhi: Amidst dense fog in several parts of the national capital, several flights at the Indira Gandhi International Airport have been delayed due to low visibility.
News agency ANI shared visuals shot at 6 am at the international airport.
Delhi and its nearby regions' temperatures are hovering around 7.2 degrees Celsius with the humidity high at 97 per cent, as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin recorded at 5:30 am.
This comes as the India Meteorological Department on Wednesday issued a ‘red alert’ for the next 4 days in northern India, specifically warning about the cold winter and dense fog.
Furthermore, until January 28, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi may experience dense to very dense fog, according to the latest bulletin.
Published January 25th, 2024 at 07:01 IST
