New Delhi: On Saturday, several Delhi-bound trains were delayed due to prevailing bad weather and dense fog in the national capital and various parts of North India. At New Delhi Railway Station, distressed passengers were seen waiting for their trains and some even sleeping on the platforms amid the biting cold. According to reports, the trains are running three-four hours late.

The trains that got delayed include:

Prayagraj-Delhi Express

Humsafar Express

Punjab Mail

News agency ANI posted on X, “Delhi: Several trains delayed at the New Delhi Railway Station due to bad weather.”

"We are going to Agra with family... The trains are running late for 3-4 hours. We are facing problems due to it. An alert or a message for train delay was also not received...," said Prince, a passenger at New Delhi Railway Station.

Visibility at Delhi’s Palam 350 m: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast indicates minimum temperatures ranging from 3-6 degrees Celsius over most parts of Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi.

IMD further stated, “Fog conditions observed at 5.30 am today shows dense to very dense fog observed in some parts of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh & Bihar. Moderate fog in isolated pockets of Delhi and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal.”

Visibility recorded at 5.30 am at Delhi’s Palam area was 350 m.

Additionally, many parts of Uttar Pradesh, isolated pockets of northwest Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh are likely to experience similar cold conditions, with temperatures ranging from 7-10°C over the remaining parts of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. These temperatures are notably below normal, ranging from 2-4 degrees Celsius lower than usual in many areas.