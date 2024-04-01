Updated April 1st, 2024 at 16:11 IST
Delhi Girl Performs On Taylor Swift Songs In Lajpat Nagar Area, Video Goes Viral | WATCH
A video has surfaced on social media shows a young girl singing Taylor Swift songs on the street of Lajpat Nagar, Delhi.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Viral News: Internet is full of amazing and captivating viral videos, in this order a new video has surfaced on social media shows a young girl singing Taylor Swift song.
The viral video shared by @kbsongmusic on Instagram comes with an interesting caption, “Busking at Lajpat Nagar. Love Story by Taylor Swift. It’s old clip guys.”
Advertisement
The video features this young beautiful lady in red top and blue jeans singing Taylor swift's famous song ‘Love Story’ on mic. The video is said to be from Delhi's Lajpat Nagar Area.
Watch Viral Video Here:
Advertisement
The amount of confidence and positive vibes this young singer throws has captivated the heart of the netizens.
Advertisement
The comment section of the viral video is full of positivity and love. One comment says, “we didn't saw thiss, next time pkaaa”, another comment says, “I wannabe here so bad”.
Advertisement
Published April 1st, 2024 at 16:11 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.