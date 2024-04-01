Advertisement

Viral News: Internet is full of amazing and captivating viral videos, in this order a new video has surfaced on social media shows a young girl singing Taylor Swift song.

The viral video shared by @kbsongmusic on Instagram comes with an interesting caption, “Busking at Lajpat Nagar. Love Story by Taylor Swift. It’s old clip guys.”

The video features this young beautiful lady in red top and blue jeans singing Taylor swift's famous song ‘Love Story’ on mic. The video is said to be from Delhi's Lajpat Nagar Area.

Watch Viral Video Here:

The amount of confidence and positive vibes this young singer throws has captivated the heart of the netizens.

The comment section of the viral video is full of positivity and love. One comment says, “we didn't saw thiss, next time pkaaa”, another comment says, “I wannabe here so bad”.

screengrab of comment section



