NEW DELHI: On Friday, Delhi government officials announced the launch of a dedicated bus service linking the Supreme Court to the Delhi High Court and the Patiala House Court. The service will make use of fully air-conditioned electric buses that will start plying the route at 07:00 and will continue operating until 23:00 every day. The fee for the same has been set at Rs 15 and any member of the general public may make use of the service.

This initiative came about after a group of lawyers approached the Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot last August with a request for a dedicated bus route linking the various courts in the national capital with minimal stops.

In announcing the launch of this new route, transport minister Gahlot was quoted in a PTI report as saying that "Direct bus routes would significantly reduce travel time for individuals visiting different courts, allowing them to spend more time on legal proceedings and other important matters. Also, promoting the use of public transport can help alleviate traffic congestion and reduce pollution levels in our city."