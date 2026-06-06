Delhi Govt Intensifies Crackdown On Illegal Construction & Encroachments

New Delhi: The Delhi Government has intensified its crackdown on illegal construction and encroachments across the city under the directions of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Following a zero-tolerance policy, government agencies are carrying out large-scale enforcement drives, including demolition of illegal structures, sealing of properties, and issuing notices to violators.

The government has said that any activity that threatens public safety or property will face strict action.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that the government is taking strong action against unauthorised construction, encroachments, and violations of fire safety norms. At the same time, efforts are being made to create a long-term system to prevent such illegal activities in the future.

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The government is also considering introducing a third-party insurance framework for buildings and public-use establishments, according to a release.

Several agencies, including the Revenue Department, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), are actively participating in the enforcement campaign. The Revenue Department inspected 124 properties across different districts and took action wherever violations were found. During the last six days, the MCD demolished 94 illegal properties and sealed 114 others as part of its ongoing drive against unauthorised construction.

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The government is exploring a third-party insurance system for buildings, guest houses, nursing homes, and other places that receive a large number of visitors. Under this proposal, insurance companies would provide coverage only if buildings comply with all required structural and safety standards. Officials have also been directed to develop a digital tracking system to make the Fire Department's response process more transparent and efficient.

The DDA has also strengthened its action against illegal construction and encroachments on its land. In a recent high-level meeting, officials reviewed the existing enforcement system and discussed ways to improve it. The Vice Chairman directed the Building Department to identify buildings with major deviations from approved plans and take strict action.